DJ Zinhle made a candid post about how Kairo Forbes dealt with her late rapper dad's birthday

AKA passed away on 11 February 2023 and was survived by his young daughter Kairo Forbes

DJ Zinhle gave an honest account of how she has been dealing with the loss of her daughter's father

AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle, left many people touched after making a post on the late star's birthday. The rapper would have turned 36 on 28 January 2024.

AKA's first heavenly was hard for Kairo Forbes, and DJ Zinhle was candid about their daughter's struggle. Image: Getty Images / Gallo Images / Instagram / @kairo.forbes

Source: Getty Images

AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo Forbes got attention after her father's passing. Many people were touched to get an update about how Kairo Forbes is dealing with the loss of a parent.

Kairo Forbes hurting on AKA's birthday

In a post on Instagram, DJ Zinhle admitted that she and aka daughter Kairo Forbes, had a tough week leading to AKA's birthday. The DJ said AKA's first havenly birthday is hard, and she has been hoping that Kairo will heal and be able to celebrate her dad, but it is too soon.

She wrote:

" I feel helpless cause I can’t help my child deal with the pain [...] Today feels as heavy as the day we lost him, God give us strength."

DJ Zinhle thanks Murdah Bongz and Nadia Nakai

In the post, the DJ also thanked her husband for the Murdah Bongz. She thanked her husband for protecting them and always being there.

DJ Zihle also thanked Nadia Nakai (AKA's girlfriend when he passed), her family, the Jiyanes, the Forbes clan and all her friends for helping her carry the load of losing the father of her child.

Kairo Forbes moves SA

Many people commented that they were impressed by how the family protected Kairo. Many complimented DJ Zinhle for being an amazing mother.

Rapper Nadia Nakai commented:

"Thank you Zi! Not only have you been strong for Kairo, but for all of us. Love you."

Media personality Moozlie declared:

"Love you always."

daniellamezo gushed:

"You're the best mother in the world for your child️".

i_am_sduuh_ added:

"I think from today till the 10th of Feb will be the most difficult days ever. I cant believe that it has been almost a year already. This post just took us back to a dark place. Oh yini kodwa Kiernan."

anele_zondo encouraged DJ Zinhle:

"Strength mama."

rosettamasipa was touched:

"We love you as a blended family and I must say AKA must be the proudest dad to have chosen to have Kairo with you. He must be super proud that you chose to be with Bongz as your husband. Kairo landed in the best-blended family ever."

arlieninam agreed:

'All of you are legends in how you’ve handled all this. You’ve taught the world something about the meaning of family and @murdahbongz so much about a man. Exemplary. God bless and hold each one of you today especially baby Kairo as only he can."

Source: Briefly News