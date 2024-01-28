The late AKA (Kiernan Forbes) would have been celebrating his birthday on 28 January 2024, and his fans did the most online

AKA received a lot of love on his heavenly birthday thanks to supporters who dedicated posts to him with #LongLiveSupaMega

Online users took to social media to express their love for Supa Mega after his tragic passing in 2023

AKA passed away in February 2023. The rapper would have been a year older on 28 January 2024.

AKA fans commemorated the rapper's birthday with posts for him. Image: Gallo Images



Fans of the rapper tweeted their touching tributes for AKA birthday. Online users were moved as they reflected on the late rapper.

AKA receives love from fans

Rapper AKA, would have been 36 years old. On his 28th January 2024 birthday, people took to social media to reminisce about the artist. Many wrote messages wishing him a happy birthday.

South Africans pay tribute to AKA

People use pictures and videos to express their sorrow. Others wrote positive messages with pictures of Kiernan Forbes.

Some demanded justice for AKa:

@Okuhle_CFM commented:

"May he continue to rest in peace, mara he's not at peace."

@Aria4991 added:

"Continue Resting in Peace mega. Justice for AKA."

@JFlexxMaster was touched:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday to you my Idolo. We shall continue to celebrate your Legacy #LongliveSupaMega AKA The Best To ever Do It."

Jayleyds comments:

"Last year, we wished you more life and more joy, this year we sending you Heavenly Birthday blessings. How things can change in a year. We pray for you everyday @akaworldwide."

@CynthiaCwecwe imagined:

"I bet you are popping Cruz Watermelon in Heaven today. Happy heavenly birthday Mega. We miss you."

What happened to AKA?

AKA was brutally gunned down while performing in Durban. Many South Africans reacted to the crime and were mortified as the police have not made much progress.

