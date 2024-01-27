Tony Forbes took to social media to say he smashed the fitness challenge that he started three weeks ago

AKA's dad proudly made the announcement on Instagram and had a celebration moment with Kairo Forbes

The Megacy is congratulating Tony Forbes for his commitment to the challenge and reaching the finish line

AKA's dad Tony Forbes shared that he completed his fitness journey. Image: @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

AKA's father Tony Forbes went on a 21-day fitness challenge at the start of the year.

The decision was partly a means to cope with the emotions stemming from the loss of his celebrity son.

Celebration with Kairo Forbes

Tony recently took to Instagram to announce the completion of his "Run Jozi" goal. The video captures the moment of celebration, with Tony hanging out with AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes.

"Day #21 Run Jozi ✅ Thank you everyone for your help, the Megacy rocks! It feels amazing. I feel ready for more challenges. Thank you also to those who joined me in starting your own journey. I will continue to support you now. See you soon."

See the video below:

Megacy's heartfelt congratulations

In the wake of Tony's fitness victory, the Megacy flooded his comments section with heartfelt congratulations. The devoted fanbase is amazed by Tony's commitment and offering words of encouragement as he goes through the healing journey.

@sir_smlt said:

"Yay! You finally did it Uncle Tony, so proud of you. The Megacy always has your back and Princess Kairo. We love you and wish you all the best."

@honeymoon1969 mentioned:

"Aww Kairo's such a sweetie pie. "

@_ngatangue_ wrote:

"I'm so proud of you uncle! Also, you sound so much like Kiernan. How does he look like you and also have the same voice as you, that's insane. "

@sweet_diamantee posted:

"Well done Uncle Tony. Greetings from Namibia. ❤️❤️"

@delsie_rams added:

"Well done Uncle T! "

@sweetypie_12345 stated:

"You sound so much like AKA."

