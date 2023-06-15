Cassper Nyovest shared some encouraging words with his friend and business partner, Lekau Sehoana

This follows the news of his children's clothing store Kiddies Republic shutting down business after being liquidated

The rapper told Lekau to pick himself up and dust himself off, adding that mistakes are bound to happen when no one is showing you the ropes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest told Lekau Sehoana to pick himself up following news that Kiddies Republic has shut its doors. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest warmed the heart of Lekau Sehoana with his sweet note directed at him.

Following news that his children's clothing store, Kiddies Republic, will be shutting down, many comforted Lekau who is also the owner of Drip Footwear.

Kiddies Republic is being liquidated

According to Sunday World, Kiddies Republic is in the process of being liquidated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lekau took to his social media page and shared a statement on the closure of his business.

A part of his statement reads:

"Kiddies Republic was not financially viable thus the difficult and unfortunate decision to close our doors and undergo liquidation."

Cassper Nyovest tells Lekau to keep his head up

Taking to Twitter, Cassper Nyovest told Lekau that any entrepreneur is bound to make mistakes, but he needs to pick himself up.

"You will make mistakes allow the way, some ideas will fail, cause you don’t have anyone to show you. You get your hands dirty, and you do the work."

Cassper's message continues:

"I, for one, am inspired by you my brother, and I am with you all the way. Pick yourself up, clean the dust and try again."

DJ Sbu encourages Lekau Sehoana to keep going

Another one of Lekau's supporters, DJ Sbu showed him love and support and told the businessman not to listen to the noise people were making.

Sbu wrote:

"When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice @LekauSehoana ignore the noise, keep the focus, keep strong and keep going, bro. We are inspired by you, and we will continue to @DripSportif."

Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest cause a stir after clip trends of them hanging out

In previous Briefly News, Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest caused a stir after Pearl Thusi shared a video of them hanging out at a recent event.

In Pearl Thusi's video, Nadia and Cassper even took to the stage to hype the crowd.

They stopped hanging out often when Nadia Nakai left Family Tree.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News