DJ Sbu showed unwavering support to Lekau Sehoana, founder of Drip streetwear, amidst the challenging time of liquidation for his children's clothing label, Kiddies Republic

Sbu's tweet, captioned "When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice," encouraged Sehoana to stay strong, focused, and ignore the negativity

Mzansi rallied behind Sehoana, with supporters expressing their solidarity and admiration for his resilience in the face of adversity

DJ Sbu rallied behind Lekau Sehoana amid liquidation. Images: @lekausehoana @djsbulive

Source: Twitter

In a powerful tweet, DJ Sbu offered his heartfelt support to Lekau Sehoana, the visionary founder of the Drip streetwear brand, during a challenging time.

DJ Sbu showed support to Drip founder Lekau Sehoana

Accompanied by the caption "When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice," DJ Sbu acknowledged the difficulties faced by Sehoana his children's clothing label, Kiddies Republic faces liquidation.

According to Sunday World, the clothing brand is in the process of being liquidated.

However, instead of succumbing to despair, DJ Sbu urged Sehoana to ignore the noise, remain focused, and stay strong.

Sbu wrote:

"When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice @LekauSehoana ignore the noise, keep the focus, keep strong and keep going bro we are inspired by you and we will continue to @DripSportif."

Mzansi rallied behind the businessman

Sbu's tweet rallied together Mzansi who came out in support of Sehoana.

@OscarMagud tweeted:

"Indoda ingawa namhlanje! Kusas’iphinde ivuke "

@NcedoMasoka tweeted:

"And it's more saddening when these cowards are your own people. Black people are the first to celebrate another black person's misfortunes ... But on the Flip side, brother has tasted success n I see no reason why he can't conquer again. Stronger this time."

@Thami_Gulu said:

"I always argue that it's not like whites separated and divided us, umona nokukhohlakala has been always there amongst us sisodwa and that's evident. The most people that'll make Lekau's downfall trend are blacks."

@ChickenShandis tweeted:

"That’s it lord Sbuda respect king!"

