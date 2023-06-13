Sol Phenduka and Sizwe Dhlomo have become a beloved duo on Kaya FM's breakfast slot after regular presenter Dineo Ranaka took a break due to a mental health breakdown

Fans have shown their appreciation for the pair, praising their music selection and DJ skills

Twitter users have described them as "GOATED" and have expressed their desire for the duo to continue in the breakfast slot

Mzansi showed love to Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka. Images: @solphenduka @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi are loving the dynamic duo that is Sol Phenduka and Sizwe Dhlomo.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka take over for Dineo Ranaka

The duo was paired together by Kaya FM after regular the station's breakfast slot presenter Dineo Ranaka was admitted to a health facility after suffering a mental health breakdown.

According to The Citizen, Sizwe took over the breakfast slot from 6 am to 9 am alongside Sol Phenduka who was on traffic, news and sports.

Fans showed appreciation for the duo's chemistry

Fans showed appreciation for the pair as Twitter user @BLOSE_ZN shared:

"Okay, I agree, this duo is GOATED. The music is on another level, you can tell they are both DJs @SizweDhlomo & @Solphenduka."

@vendachief said:

"They must keep them in this slot I love them, @thomasmsengana and Skhumba are doing the most on the afternoon drive they must keep them there too well done @KayaOnAir"

@CobbDeluxe said:

"I was about to complain about the music since Sizwe got here but maybe I should give it more chance. Ranakas compilations were a dangerous heat. Sol eena ke sterini."

@phanoCS said:

"Kaya better pull up their socks with the reshuffle because wow, the previous year was not it! Also back to listening in the mornings, been struggling to adjust to any breakfast show."

@KingTp95 said:

" I listen to #959Breakfast every day such a dope show."

@Mthokojose said:

"Honestly, this show is fresh, and we’ve been needing it. Dee must take her time, no hurry."

Manaka Ranaka sends love to baby sister Dineo Ranaka amid a battle with depression: “Thank you for fighting”

Briefly News reported on Manaka Ranaka sending love to her baby sister Dineo amid her battle with depression.

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka made her younger sister, Dineo Ranaka, her woman crush Wednesday, in an appreciation post.

The actress thanked Dineo for fighting after she opened up about having suicidal thoughts.

