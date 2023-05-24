Reality TV star and Kaya 959 presenter Dineo Ranaka has opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles

Ranaka revealed her battle with thoughts of harming herself, expressing her anguish and feeling of inadequacy

Kaya 959 issued a statement expressing concern and support for Ranaka and emphasised privacy during this difficult time

Kaya FM has shown Dineo Ranaka support after she opened up on her ongoing battle with mental health. Images: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and Kaya 959 presenter, Dineo Ranaka, has bravely opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles, revealing her battle with thoughts of harming herself.

Dineo Ranaka bravely opened up on her struggles with thoughts of self-harm

In a series of heartfelt posts on 23 May, Ranaka expressed her anguish and the overwhelming nature of her inner turmoil. Despite her efforts to stay strong, she confessed that she feels her best is not enough.

This revelation comes after Ranaka returned to social media in March, sharing her changed perspective on anxiety by clearing out her timeline of previous photos reports news24.

Kaya FM rallied around the radio presenter in a statement made on social media

Her absence from the morning show at Kaya 959 prompted the radio station to issue a statement on Instagram, expressing their concern and support for the beloved host.

Managing Director Colleen Louw conveyed their well wishes and emphasised the importance of privacy during this challenging period.

The radio station's official Insta wrote:

"Kaya 959 wishes Dineo Ranaka well."

Kaya's thoughtful post was praised by fans who wished good health to Dineo and hoped to hear her on the waves again.

@lifewithsinds said:

"Wishing her all the best we will surely miss her on air and can’t wait to have her back soon."

@tshepomohonoe said:

"May she pull through and keep pushing. ❤️ We love you Dineo and we will keep praying for your healing."

@sinovuyozindel commented:

"May she find strength ❤️"

@kagi_somethingtall commented:

"She’ll get past this."

@chocomousse_16' commented:

"My prayers are with her. God will make a way . Lots of love ❤"

@sunshineshibs said:

"We love you @dineoranaka ❤️"

@the_official_mags said:

"I am so proud of Dineo for screaming out so loud. It must have taken so much for her. She is so brave.@manakaranaka we will pray with you for healing ous waka❤️"

Dineo's sister, Manaka Ranaka, thanked the station, commenting:

"Thank you for this. Means a lot to the family at large. We will also make sure she gets all the help she needs. Mom and @ziggy_ranaka are with her right now. "

