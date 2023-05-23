Dineo Ranaka recently raised concerns when she took to her Instagram page to share emotional posts about battling depression

She revealed that she has been going through a lot and sometimes she thinks about taking her life

The Kaya FM Breakfast Show presenter's fans and industry colleagues flooded her timeline with sweet messages

Dineo Ranaka found herself trending on various social media platforms following her concerning Instagram posts. The star opened up on her battle with depression and revealed that she sometimes thinks about taking her life.

Manaka Ranaka, Boity, Minnie Dlamini and Kelly Khumalo have reacted to Dineo Ranaka's moving posts. Image: @dineoranala

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka trends online after she posted concerning posts about having suicidal thoughts

According to The South African, the outspoken media personality raised eyebrows when she took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is going through a lot.

Although she did not mention what was stressing her, she seemed hurt and said she sometimes has thoughts to kill herself. She wrote:

"I completely understand souls/ spirits/ people that commit suicide. I get it, I get them

"Because I’m trying my best to NOT commit suicide. My mind is sooo loud of late and life is f****** hard so f****** hard and I’m trying my best but it seems my best is not enough."

Manaka Ranaka, Minnie Dlamini, Kelly Khumalo and Boity Thulo react to Dineo Ranaka's posts

Dineo Ranaka's post about wanting to commit suicide and battling depression saw several celebrities take to her timeline to share messages of support.

According to TimesLIVE, stars like Manaka Ranaka, Minnie Dlamini, Kelly Khumalo and Boity Thulo headed to her timeline with touching reactions.

@manakaranaka commented:

"Strength is you and you are strength. I’m committed to showing you what that means if you can't see it or feel it."

@kellykhumalo said:

"Nala uzodlula! ❤️ it’s all working for your highest good."

@boity wrote:

"You are loved. Wholeheartedly. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You still have so much living to do in the best way possible. Hang in there and seek professional help, mama. This too shall pass. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@thando_thabethe commented:

" one day at a time, please don’t stop trying… I love you."

@omuhlegela said:

"Everything is Seasonal mama you’re going through you WILL GET THROUGH. For your children's sake. In Jesus’s name ❤️"

@minniedlamini added:

"The struggle is real mama; just keep fighting day by day ♥️."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

