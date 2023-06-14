A video of top South African rappers Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest chilling with other stars has gotten Mzansi talking

The video shared by Pearl Thusi on her Instagram page shows how the star celebrated her birthday last month

Fans couldn't help but notice that Mufasa and Bragga were there too and they even took to the stage together

Pearl Thusi's birthday is still one of the most talked about events in Mzansi. Celebrities and fans came out in their numbers to celebrate Mama Panther's trip around the sun.

Fans have reacted to a video of Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest hanging out.

Source: Getty Images

The actress recently shared a video of how she celebrated her special day and fans have been sharing their thoughts on the video.

Cassper Nyovest hangs out with Nadia Nakai in viral video

Anyone who follows the South African music industry knows that Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai were no longer hanging out together after she left Family Tree and started dating Cassper's nemesis AKA.

Fans have been suspecting there was bad blood between the two stars but they maintained that they are cool and don't hang out more because they no longer work together.

According to TimesLIVE, Mufasa set the record straight while responding to a fan on Twitter. The rapper said there was no beef between him and the More Drugs rapper. He wrote:

"She left the label and we no longer work together, so naturally we won’t hang as much. She’s got a new team and I’m sure she’ll be good because she always did her own thing anyway."

Pearl Thusi's video confirmed that Nadia and Cassper are still cool after fans spotted them having fun together. The clip also shows that the Naaa Meean hitmakers event took to the stage together to entertain the crowd.

Video of Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest gets reactions from fans

Fans have been commenting on Pearl Thusi's video about how they love that Nadia and Cassper are hanging out together again.

Some even asked the two rappers to collaborate on another hit song.

@dennis_tawanda said:

"I am just here for Cassper & Nadia "

@colie_zulu added:

"Happy to see Cass and Nadai.❤️"

@mulindavele noted:

"Nadia and Cassper ❤️..I hope they made peace."

@ommuhler commented:

"Nadia nakai and Cass big bro and little sister bond.. @casspernyovest @nadianakai"

@thandiwe5036 wrote:

"It's good to see Nadia and Cass together missed that "

