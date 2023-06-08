Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated her new age by announcing her upcoming special project dubbed The Art Circle

The former The Wife actress said the project has been a labour of love and a gift to fans and industry colleagues who she has worked with

Zikhona also marked 18 years in the film and entertainment industry with the heartwarming Instagram post

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Zikhona Sodlaka recently celebrated another trip around the sun with a beautiful post on her social media pages.

Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated her birthday by announcing her new show, 'The Art Circle'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The star also announced a major surprise that she has been working on for the past few months.

Zikhona Sodlaka marks 18 years in the entertainment industry on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram page the award-winning actress said she was celebrating her birthday and also close to two decades in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Zikhona thanked her fans and followers who have supported her over the years and also the industry colleagues who she has worked with. She wrote:

"I’m so honoured to have spent the past 18 years of my life entertaining. Through my pioneering on-screen characters, and by way of record-breaking film and television productions we’ve navigated through the most intense emotions; laughter, tears, anger, shame, disgust, guilt, distress, and ultimately joy.

"I’m so thankful for every single supporter. Whether you’ve turned in to watch an episode, purchased tickets to watch a film, or an industry friend who has walked alongside me throughout the years."

Zikhona Sodlaka announces special project titled The Art Circle

The talented star also took the chance to reveal to her followers what she has been busy with. Zikhona did not disclose much about the project but promised to share more details in the coming weeks.

According to IOL, Sodlaka's management team All In Management also dropped hints about the project on their page. The post read:

"Exciting New Show Loading‼️ @zikhonasodlaka gathered renowned thespians and thought leaders in the creative space, we mean Superstars in the Arts, we mean young and old in One Room! On One Table! And we call it The Art Circle #TAC Coming Soon."

Radio personality Carol Ofori makes Mzansi proud after bagging a role on Disney's Kizazi Moto

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that congratulations are in order for seasoned media personality Carol Ofori who recently bagged a big role on Disney's animated series Kizazi Moto - Generation Fire.

Carol Ofori recently announced that she joined the star-studded cast of Disney+'s animated series Kizazi Moto - Generation Fire. The star revealed the news to her followers on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News