Carol Ofori has announced that she will be joining the highly acclaimed Disney+ South African animated series Kizazi Moto

The renowned radio personality revealed that she will be playing the lead role of Mkhuzi, a racing car driver

Carol celebrated her new role with a heartwarming post on her social media pages, stating that it was a dream come true for her

Congratulations are in order for seasoned media personality Carol Ofori who recently bagged a big role on Disney's animated series Kizazi Moto - Generation Fire.

Popular radio presenter Carol Ofori revealed that she is starring in the Disney+ animation 'Kizazi Moto'. Image: @carolofori

Source: Instagram

Carol Ofori announces news of bagging Disney+ role with sweet message

Carol Ofori recently announced that she joined the star-studded cast of Disney+'s animated series Kizazi Moto - Generation Fire. The star revealed the news to her followers on Instagram. She wrote:

"EXCITING NEWS‼️A dream come true! I will be part of this groundbreaking animation on @disneyplusza and I’m still pinching myself! Kizazi Moto - Generation Fire is coming July to @disneyplusza and I play a lead character called Mkhuzi a racing car ️ driver… will share more as we approach the date the 10 part series goes live! For now I am pinching myself!!!"

According to TimesLIVE, Ofori stars in an episode titled Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer where we also get introduced to her half-human, half-alien teenage son Manzo played by Nasty C.

Carol Ofori's followers congratulate star after bagging Disney+ gig

The star's timeline was filled with congratulatory messages from her followers and industry colleagues. Mzansi said they can't wait for the series to premiere.

@lunginaidoo wrote:

"Wow wow ow wowowowowowowowowwo yessssss ."

@schadefoxart said:

"Whoohoo! Congrats and wow! So Wonder."

@kerishnie_naiker added:

"Congrats @carolofori! This is fantastic angel. Keep shining! "

@temogozondi noted:

"Amazeballs! Amazing! And this is a big deal Congratulations to you and cannot wait to watch this series. #girldoingthemost."

@vicnaidoo commented:

"This is fantastic what a talent congratulations chozo ❤️❤️"

