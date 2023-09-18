Tony Forbes recently spoke out about the speculations surrounding AKA's murder

Mzansi made their conclusions about the murder where many of AKA's friends were accused of being involved in the crime

Tony shut down the conspiracies of the rapper's friends' involvement, urging the public to let the law do its job

AKA's father Tony Forbes says the public should let go of the conspiracies of blaming the rapper's friends for his death.

AKA's father Tony Forbes recently spoke up about the conspiracies surrounding his son's killing. Among the many stories cooked up on social media is the speculation that AKA's close friends were involved and benefitted from his killing.

Tony dismissed the claims, saying that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing on the friends' part.

Tony Forbes dismisses AKA's murder conspiracies

In an interview with eNCA, Tony Forbes opened up about the months following his son's assassination when the public made conclusions about the rapper's friends being involved in his killing:

"There was the situation where some of his friends were being accused of being complicit in what happened, that was very uncomfortable for us."

He went on:

"We have been consistent in saying 'there's no evidence, these people have only been good to us' and ask people to be responsible. Because it puts pressure on them (friends)."

"All we can do is stand by his friends. If evidence emerges that's to the contrary we'll deal with it as it happens, in the meantime they're essentially part of the family."

Mzansi responds to Tony Forbes' interview

Fans of AKA expressed their delight at Uncle Tony for opening up about his son's passing and sharing stories of their time together:

Crystal-hc6no said:

"A beautiful interview thank you Uncle Tony for sharing these precious memories. Time for SAPS to arrest those responsible for assassinating Kiernan."

Lee-lu9zm responded:

"To the reporter, such a great interview, to Uncle T, your pain is felt. Wishing you and your family strength and may justice prevail. RIP AKA."

daltonjacobs8028 commented:

"I just love Uncle Tony his just a cool guy."

Gajeni pointed out:

"Uncle T's laugh and talk like Mega."

franciscamuhlauri2213 posted:

"I am still in pain about your passing, may your soul keep on resting easy."

millidw8070 added:

"Kiernan miss you so much can't believe he's gone."

rebeccamalgas4175 said:

"Beautiful interview!"

user-ny7mw7ph8u responded:

"This is deep Mr Forbes, Long Live Supa Mega. 'This journey is spiritual but don't forget the bread'."

thatokealebohatsoeu6013 commented:

"Long live Supa Mega, live long."

samkunene1633 posted:

"Nobody will be arrested!!!!"

