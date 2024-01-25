A proud young man made himself and his parents proud by opening his own bakery and coffee business

The 23-year-old surprised his parents with the 70% done business, saying they never had much at home

The online community reacted with pride, showering the gentleman with congratulatory messages

A man surprised his parents with a bakery and coffee shop. Images: @kourtss8

Source: TikTok

A 23-year-old man has put in massive work to achieve his dream of having a bakery and coffee shop.

@kourtss8 posted a video on TikTok, showing how his business is coming to life. In the video, he showed the place being renovated to fit the needs of his business.

The young man also captured an emotional moment when he showed his parents the business, at the time, it was 50% done. He got emotional, saying they never had that much at home, and his biggest dream was to make his parents proud.

He also showed the business vision and plan on paper. It looked stunning. Toward the end of the video, he showed it at 70% done, with the floors done and some of the machines that will be used for the business already in place - 2024 will be a great year for the man.

Man works on opening a bakery and coffee shop

TikTokkers beamed with pride

The video got over 56k likes, with many online users showering the man with congratulatory messages and wishing him success with his coffee bakery business.

@Angela shared:

"This are the things we want to see Not negativity welldone this is South Africa ."

@thembelihle. commented:

"Another day of crying with strangers online. "

@user6875304629026 said:

"It's my dream to have my own too. wish you the best broh from Namibia✌"

@Sheri wrote:

"I don't know you but I am.super proud of you for wanting to change your and your parents life for the better...other 23 years Olds are out partying and you my darling are paving your future be blessed."

@lacourts commented:

"Congratulations ❤️"

@SphaMani shared:

"Well done King❤️"

@NosieRondo said:

"I’m coming just to support you yhoooo I can’t stop crying."

18-year-old runs his own business

In another story, Briefly News reported about an 18-year-old opening his own business.

The 18-year-old son of a famous songstress, Nhlanhla Nciza, is the owner of the Legends Barbershop franchise in Rosebank. The mother beamed with pride and took to her Instagram account to express her feelings. Netizens were proud of the young man.

