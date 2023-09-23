A hard-working graduate in Gauteng is reaping the rewards of her ardent perseverance and grit

The Bachelor of Commerce graduate has taken the knowledge she gained in business school to start a café/bakery in Soweto

Chatting to Briefly News in a quick follow-up discussion, Sheila Onnetse Balerileng opened up about how much progress she hopes her business will make in the next six months

A dedicated self-taught baker in Gauteng is enjoying the fruits of her labours and recently opened a café/bakery in Soweto.

Sheila Onnetse Balerileng is a self-taught baker in Gauteng who wants to use her business in Soweto to empower others. Image: Supplied.

In a previous conversation with Briefly News, Sheila Onnetse Balerileng, who founded Onnetse’s Cake Corner, said that she has been baking since the hard lockdown in 2020, learning the skills through YouTube.

Baker with café in Soweto receives support

Sheila tells Briefly News that she doesn’t know exactly how much money was invested into the creation of the café since she received support from the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA):

“I would use my savings to buy ingredients and this was between R300 and R500. In the beginning, I didn’t make a profit, but what made me keep running my business was my passion for baking.

“The cost to expand my business was R350 000 for my industrial equipment and operations. This I received from SEFA as a form of a small business loan.”

Gauteng B.Com graduate has big dreams for baking business

Sheila, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Johannesburg, notes that she would love to use her business to empower and innovate others. Reflecting on her short-term goals, she explains:

“In six months, I hope to see my business grow financially where I’ll able to hire people. I hope to use my café/bakery to empower people through job creation and the ability to donate some toiletries to local schools.”

Despite loadshedding presenting challenges to the passionate entrepreneur, she refuses to give up her fight for independence.

Sheila is a true example of how innovation, hard work, and a little creativity can lead to success in business,

