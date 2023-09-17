A mom of one who lives in KZN and bakes for a living has decided to use her skills to empower other ladies

The hard-working woman started her baking enterprise after being jobless for six years

Briefly News caught up with Annah Maseko, who spoke about wanting to expand her home as well

Annah Maseko is a mom in Pinetown, KZN, who is not afraid of hard work.

Annah Maseko in KZN is a mother who teaches other ladies to bake. Image: Supplied.

The lovely lady previously told Briefly News that she started a baking business in 2022 after being empowered by cooking influencer, AyaDish.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, Annah shares that she wants to use her skills to help other women.

The KZN baker dreams of teaching others

The 35-year-old expresses how passionate she is about using her baking classes to innovate women:

“The reason I started baking classes is because I would also like other females to attend so that they will get a skill. Since there is a high level of unemployment, it is better for people to get a skill and open up businesses for themselves.

“Additionally, during the week, it is quite quiet and people hardly order, so having baking classes will also bring in an extra income while helping others in the process.”

However, Annah’s business doesn’t come without challenges, with loadshedding causing havoc with her growing enterprise:

“I can’t bake without electricity. There were a couple of times where I had to refund customers their money because I could not deliver their orders.”

Baker mom wants to expand her home

The mother of one little girl also wants to expand her home and give her young child a more comfortable life:

“Getting a two-roomed space is also important since I bake at home, which is challenging since there is no space for my baking supplies. It would also give me a bigger space for a display fridge and table – I’ll be able to work without disturbances in a separate space.

“The baking class will also help me raise money to build, and for equipment that I still need to make my business a success.”

