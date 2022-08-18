A lady residing in Durban is excited about becoming an attorney and notary to the high court and celebrated her accomplishments on LinkedIn

Iman Mia explained that it took seven years to accomplish her goal, and she is so grateful to everyone who helped her along the journey

Sweet messages of congratulations poured in for the lovely babe, who is amped about her milestone

A lovely lady from Durban is excited about accomplishing her goal of becoming a high court attorney and notary, sharing the news about her admission on social media.

Iman is an inspiring female lawyer. Image: Iman Mia/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

In a LinkedIn post, Iman Mia explained that it took seven long years for her to accomplish her goal, and she is so grateful to God Almighty and everyone who supported her.

The beautiful woman also shared some memorable pics from the day, with her post’s caption reading:

“Seven years in the making, officially admitted, before the Honourable Judge Kruger and Acting Judge Khalil as an attorney and notary of the High Court of the Republic of South Africa. Alhamdulillah.

“Thank you to everyone who has played a role in this journey. You know who you are. Yesterday would not have been possible without you.”

Online peeps were wowed by the stunner’s achievement and wished her well for the fantastic accolade:

Silina Pillay said:

“So proud of you! You deserve it all! Congratulations, Immy.”

Darren Wyness reacted:

“So proud of you.”

Aki Sahaye wrote:

“Well done, great milestone, and God bless.”

Thasmae Naidoo added:

“That's my girl! Congrats, Mia. So proud of you. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Source: Briefly News