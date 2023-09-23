A perseverant electrical engineer who resides in Cape Town is grinding hard for success in the field

Zininzi Mzuku told Briefly News that as a woman, she often struggles to find sustainable work in the male-dominated industry

The 35-year-old further opened up about the stress she has been feeling because of her job-hunt

A resilient woman in Cape Town refuses to give up in her fight to obtain employment in the field of electrical engineering.

Zininzi Mzuku is a qualified electrical engineer in Cape Town looking for work. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Briefly News reached out to Zininzi Mzuku, who opened up about some of the challenges she’s been facing as she searches for employment in the field.

The Cape Town electrical engineer may study further

Instead of resting on her laurels, waiting for a job to fall into her lap, the 35-year-old has been applying endlessly, and has the qualifications to back up her skills:

“I did my N1-N5 in electrical engineering at Northlink College and I did my training as an auto-electrician (artisan) at Imperial Technical Training Academy.

“It's not easy to get a job. I always get promises and rejections, which are highly stressful, and made me start thinking about obtaining another qualification in 2024.”

The electrical engineer is in a male-dominated field

Zininzi argues that the field in which she is qualified is still dominated by men, which is one of the reasons she’s struggled to find a job:

“I think being a woman in this field has impacted my job opportunities, because it is a very challenging field. Businesses often prefer men over women because they say we don't know how to work hard.”

The determined woman reflects on why she chose to undertake the engineering field in the first place:

“When I was younger, I was interested in technology, science, and math, and I told myself I wanted to be the first person who would undertake this field in my family. I wanted to improve the lives of my family members.”

Briefly News hopes Zininzi will get her big break soon and use her skills to empower other women.

If anyone knows of suitable opportunities for the ardent engineer, she is contactable on LinkedIn.

Source: Briefly News