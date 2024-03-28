An overjoyed woman celebrated her 70-year-old mother, who obtained her PhD from Stellenbosh University

The mommy wore her red graduation gown 12 hours later after her convocation ceremony

The online community reacted to the video, with many congratulating the woman on her achievement

A 70-year-old woman obtained her PhD from Stellenbosch University. Images: @cookwithme_em/ TikTok, @barisonal/ Getty Images

A proud daughter took to her TikTok account to celebrate her mother, who recently bagged a PhD at 70 from Stellenbosh University.

In the clip uploaded by @cookwithme_em, she captured a glimpse of the proud moment. She showed her mother wearing the doctorate red gown and receiving her certificate.

In the caption, the daughter praised her mother for being strong and for achieving great work that would greatly help the health sector. She also mentioned that her mom wore her graduation gown 12 hours after the ceremony.

"PS. It’s 12 hours later and she still hasn’t taken off her gown PROUDEST DAUGHTER. My mom graduated from Stellenbosch of University, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences. She did her PhD in 3 years.

"I have never met such a hard worker and I am so blessed to have her as my mommy. She has done INCREDIBLE research that will make such a big difference in particular lower quintile South Africa. What an inspiration ❤️."

A 70-year-old woman gets her PhD

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated the mom's achievement

The video garnered over 17k likes, with many online users congratulating the woman for such an achievement. Others were inspired.

@neual said:

"And my mommy complains about me taking a gap year like I won’t be able to get a PhD at 70 too ."

@SF Skin celebrated:

"In my language it's said: "Imfundo ayi gugelwa" you're NEVER too old to be educated!! Congratulations Gogo."

Tanian Goliath beamed with pride:

"♥️Congratulations stranger in the internets mom ♥️♥️also I’m showing this to my parents so they know what other peoples parents are doing! ."

