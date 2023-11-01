American singer Tank gave Tyla's smash hit song Water his own flavour by covering it

The TGT group member performed a rendition of the lively Afro-pop song, infusing it with a touch of RnB style

Tyla reacted to the Instagram post and approved the tune and upon seeing her reaction, Tank congratulated her

Tank created his own version of 'Water' and not only did Mzansi approve, Tyla did too. Image: @tyla, @therealtank

Source: Instagram

It's only a matter of time until the world gets to see what this African pop star has to offer. Her song Water thrust the Johannesburg-born singer into the spotlight and more international stars are recognising her.

Tank covers Water and gives it that RnB flair

American singer and TGT group member Tank gave Tyla's smash hit song Water his own flavour. In an Instagram post, Tank covered the song and stripped it down for a more sensual tune.

The song is a lively Afro-pop single, and who better than Tank and his melodic voice to infuse some RnB into it?

" 'Water.' Such a vibe!! R&B MONEY," Tank captioned his post.

Tyla approves of the cover

The performer reacted to the Instagram post and approved of the tune with three heart emojis. Tank caught wind of Tyla's comment and then proceeded to congratulate her personally.

"Congratulations!! BIG TUNE!!"

Mzansi congratulates Tyla, also approves of Tank's version

South Africans love to see their artists get exported to the world. The latest export, Tyla, was encouraged to do something similar to what Tank did should she do a stripped performance of the song.

xaviwrgrb said:

"Tank, You absolutely must do the remix! P.S Tyla is so beautiful."

iamjenniferray added:

"Tyla, my son @x.raymar plays your song EVERY morning while getting ready for work."

samantha80n suggested:

"Oh My Tyla!! A live stripped-down version of 'Water' like this would be amazing."

fabbreezeofficiallauded:

"@tyla it’s happening… breaking through the barriers."

Tyla ready to take on the world after Jimmy Fallon performance

After her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tyla celebrated by posting seven photos on Instagram.

She said:

"Not long ago I was just a girl in South Africa dreaming of moments like this. Even though I’ve been grindingggg for years, it feels like this is all happening so fast. I cannot wait for the world to see what an African popstar looks like!"

Tyla's Water number 9 on global charts

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African superstar Tyla has broken another record with her hit song, Water.

It was announced as number nine on the Billboard Global a few days after she dethroned Burna Boy on Spotify.

Mzansi has been celebrating Tyla's remarkable wins since her song started trending and she's been rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers.

Source: Briefly News