Tyla finally performed her hit song Water on the US show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Her South African fans were extremely proud of her, and many noted her snatched waist

Giving Tyla her flowers were excited netizens who reckoned that the star deserved all the praise she was receiving

Tyla looked like royalty during her performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Image: @tyla

The girl on everyone's lips lately, Tyla, wowed viewers of the popular US show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tyla serves looks and body during performance

The Johannesburg singer performed her global hit song Water on the US show. She was in her signature style of skimpy costumes and a grey skirt with star details.

X user @PopCrave posted a snippet of Tyla before her performance.

Netizens go gaga over Tyla

South Africans were in extreme awe over Tyla's beauty and that body! Apart from that, many fans gave Tyla her flowers and said she deserved all the praises.

@KhumaloDanica said:

"She's gorgeous."

@kingbarbiebishy lauded:

"The no waist goddess."

@deadbeatzee added:

"Need that modelling cheque to locate her ASAP."

@_Its_Gaby

@_Its_Gaby nother song to decide if she’s really good or just got lucky." said:

@mabintou shared:

"She’s a star, she’s got an exciting career ahead of her!"

@monarchtae said:

"She is flawless. Flaw less no flaw just perfect."

@nontandocele joked:

"If I had this body, I would never be inside. Only to the loo."

@monde__m advised:

"If no water company sponsors this girl they are proper missing!"

@terhso added:

"This girl is pretty AF. And look at that waist."

@Todi_M2 said:

"I’m so happy for her definitely rooting for her too."

How Water changed Tyla's life

Water has been giving Tyla win after win. The song entered the Billboard 100 hits at number 67, this is a first for South Africa in 55 years. Water also has 5 million streams on Spotify and 1 billion views on TikTok.

In a post, she said:

"Water has changed my life, and it’s only the beginning…African Girl to the world (Not including my features)."

