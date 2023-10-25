Amapiano star Boohle has gained fame in the music industry with countless hits that are topping the charts

She has highlighted the importance of staying true to herself and staying grounded while being in the limelight

Boohle also mentioned how her church roots have aided her success in the Amapiano genre as well

Boohle Reflects on Her Journey and How She Keeps Herself Grounded While Enjoying Amapiano Fame

Source: Instagram

There are just a few names that you cannot miss when speaking about Amapiano and its rise to global fame. Boohle has become a household name as she has many hits under her belt.

Boohle on her success so far

Amapiano star Boohle told TshisaLIVE that the journey has been great so far despite facing many adversities. She told the publication that all she went through has aided her growth.

She spoke about the importance of staying true to herself and staying grounded while being in the limelight.

PAY ATTENTION:

“It’s important to put the message out there so people know me for who I am. I haven’t lost myself so I don’t want them to forget who I am either. I always have my head down and check myself.”

How church aided Boohle's soaring career

The Hamba Wena hitmaker also mentioned how her church roots have aided her success in the Amapiano genre as well

All the songs to which she has added her powerful vocals contain a church element. That is because her parents are church leaders.

A huge part of her success, though, is her love for music and the genre as a whole.

See Boohle in action during one of her performances:

How Water changed Tyla's life

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pop-Amapiano singer Tyla shot up to global fame with her song Water.

In one of her previous posts, she said, "Water has changed my life, and it’s only the beginning…African Girl to the world (Not including my features)."

Water entered the Billboard 100 hits at number 67, which is a first for mzansi in 55 years. Also adding to her accolades are the 5 million streams on Spotify and the 1 billion views on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News