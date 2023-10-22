A lady in Gauteng who owns a business in the funeral catering sector says that she loves using her enterprise to create employment for others

Oarabile Hope Khobo previously worked as a sales agent and account manager at a financial company

Briefly News spoke to the businesswoman, who noted that her family members were her biggest support system

A perseverant businesswoman in Gauteng has opened up about how supportive her family members are of her funeral catering business.

Oarabile Hope Khobo in Gauteng has a funeral catering business. Image: Oarabile Hope Khobo.

In a previous interview, the hard-working lady shared with Briefly News that she has worked as a sales agent and account manager at a financial company before starting her company.

Gauteng woman with funeral company inspires

Oarabile Hope Khobo now tells Briefly News that her family members could not be prouder of the strides she has made with her career:

“My family is my biggest support structure. They are literally the ones motivating me to keep going, even when things are tough.”

The determined woman with a catering business creates jobs

The 30-year-old states that in addition to supporting people during the trying time of grief, being able to aid job creation in her community is a great privilege she has:

“I've managed to create employment for many family members and the community.”

“I've learned that hard work, dedication, and prayer will get you places in life.”

We cannot wait to see how Oarabile grows her company, and the number of jobs she will create through the enterprise. She already has multiple branches and wants to be known nationally.

