Amapiano star Boohle has a new international accomplishment, and she has expressed her pride on social media

The musician shared two Classique Magazine photos on Instagram, and her face could be seen as the November/December cover girl

Mzansi people flocked to her comments section to congratulate and compliment Boohle on her beauty

Amapiano's Boohle is the new cover girl for Classique, a magazine published in the United Kingdom.

Amapiano Star Boohle is the cover girl for Classique magazine. Image: @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

The accomplishment serves as further proof that Amapiano have truly taken over the world. Uncle Waffles took over as host of BBC Radio 1, and now Boohle's face will be seen all over the UK.

According to Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator on Twitter, Boohle's cover is for the November/December issue. Phil also used his massive platform to inform Mzansi peeps about how to obtain the magazine and read it. Phil wrote:

"Singer Boohle covers UK mag .The Amapiano vocalist is on the cover of UK-based magazine, CLASSIQUE’s November/December issue. You can access the mag via http://classiqueqanda.com and read the issue now. #KgopoloReports"

Boohle celebrates being the cover girl for Classique

Boohle shared two photos of herself on the cover of the magazine on Instagram. The star mentioned in her caption how proud she is to have her face on the cover of Classique. Boohle wrote:

"Top of the day! Proud to be on the cover of @classiquemagazine_ A UK based magazine. For this December issue I present to you the beautiful songstress BOOHLE "

After seeing the snaps, online peeps gushed about Boohle in the comments saying:

@reicincoofficial said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️"

@thulaganyomorata shared:

"Yes, girl keep up the good work ❤️"

@raysrenson posted:

"Let's go "

@bubbles.uncle replied:

"Nice picture ❤️"

@hinatamonde commented:

"That White Zulu Hat. You look like a goddess ❤"

@NomaGee5 wrote:

"Hard work pays off."

@SparklesHunz also said:

"She looks so stunning ❤"

@_scorpiohead also shared:

"Huge"

@ChardonnayGhel added:

"Oh wow good for her!!!"

