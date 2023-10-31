Amapiano influencer Toss participated in Tyla's Water Challenge, inspired by siPitori's Barcadi dance

A video of the Umlando hitmaker hopping on the challenge after the RWC made the rounds

His attempt had some ladies thirsting over him, while others thought it was an epic fail

Toss got reviewed by Mzansi after attempting Tyla's 'Water' Challenge in a Springboks victory video. Images: @indabakabani

Yoh, Tyla and the Springboks should be the icons of October 2023 in Mzansi's calendar.

As many people victoriously danced to the national rugby team holding up the converted Webb Ellis Cup for the fourth time, Amapiano influencer Toss wasn't about to miss the opportunity to celebrate while attempting the Water Challenge.

Toss attempts Tyla's Water Challenge after RWC victory

The dancer shot to fame after he introduced the popular Umlando challenge with his flexible waist. His victory dance was an attempt at the Water challenge, and his video made it on Twitter (X app) and was reshared by entertainment commentator @Jabi_Macdonald.

Check out Toss' dance video below:

Mzansi split in half over Toss' Water challenge

Toss, who previously left SA in stitches for his Billiato Challenge when he took over Cassper Nyovest's mansion when he was on the African Throne Tour with Nasty C, didn't get top marks for this Barcadi-inspired challenge:

@ThatoArse was not impressed:

"Nope he must stop."

@I_am_Bucie was entertained:

"One thing about this boy uzadlala ngeqolo."

@Fezekilehill gave him a thumbs-down:

"That waist is stiff please."

@MampuruKatleho said:

"Dating Toss must be interesting."

@nt_Namhla asked:

"What’s this now?"

@Thah_ndeka was swooning:

"Anything this man does t0pless is just so hot."

@nomandima14 confessed:

"I’ve lost my spot in heaven. In other news, I need those loafers."

@sirboring_26 asked:

"Ain't he the one always passing out because of hunger?"

Tyla appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, South African-born international sensation Tyla rocked The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She shared the experience with an appreciation note to herself, saying she has been long in the game, and it's only now that her hard work has been recognised.

