Umlando superstar Toss has taken over Cassper Nyovest's mansion, and posting proof on Instagram

As the ambassador of Nyovi's Billiato gin, Toss shot some content in his absence, as he has been out of the country with Nasty C for the African Throne Tour

Dancing to the new Billiato challenge, he was given a nod for his random entertainment and killing the challenge

Toss took a video dancing in front of Cassper Nyovest's mansion in his 'African Throne Tour’ absentia. Images: @t_m_photographer_, @indabakabani

Amapiano artist and performer Pholoso "Toss" Masombuka put joy in some people's hearts when he took over Cassper Nyovest's mansion as he was away for his African Throne Tour with Nasty C.

Toss does Billiato challenge in Cassper Nyovest's mansion

Toss, the ambassador of Cassper's Billiato gin, posted a video of himself dancing to Cassper's Billiato challenge in front of his mansion in his absentia.

The amapiano star captioned the video:

"Had to take over @casspernyovest ‘s mansion while he’s on tour. Still representing the B Boys!"

Watch Toss in action in the video below:

Social media reacts with glee to Toss' Cassper Nyovest mansion takeover

Online observers were amused by the Umlando dance challenge creator's creativity in promoting the brand. These are some of the comments that came in:

@skinny.rsa was stressed:

"Celebrity lifestyle is hectic. Imagine people coming to your crib while you're not there. My anxiety will never allow me to allow people at my place while I am away."

@ilowitness warned:

"Make sure he doesn't see this."

@ratostayscruisin complimented:

"One thing about you, you will MOVE those hips."

@siyamillionair hyped him:

"Haha, love it! Bring all the smoke, sir."

@uhm_goat had a better idea:

"@indabakabani Next time let's throw party X, and throw @casspernyovest McLaren Inside the pool."

@ferguson_mazi.___ envisioned:

"Now we gonna throw a party mfana like @kingjames movie."

@given.netsianda was a party pooper:

"@casspernyovest do you know anything about this."

@leemuraz was reminded:

"On point... Reminds me of the good old days."

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama and gardener's dance moves trend

In other stories on Briefly News, Nyovi's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, and their gardener, Innocent, trended when they attempted an amapiano dance routine.

Their attempt was an epic fail, and the video went viral. Social media users complimented the rapper for treating his employees like a family.

