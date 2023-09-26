Cassper Nyovest is beaming with pride at his work as he celebrates the successful release of his album Solomon

The rapper was recently praised by Dave Chappelle for his verse on Talib Kweli and Madlib's song Nat Turner

The comedian also gave Cassper his flowers for his electrifying Fill Up concerts

Dave Chappelle says he got to see Cassper Nyovest 'make a stadium shake' at one of his Fill Up concerts.

Cassper Nyovest continues to receive praise for his impact in the South African music industry as well as his newly released album Solomon. The rapper was showered with love by Dave Chappelle who was hyped over Cassper's verse on Talib Kweli and Madlib's Nat Turner.

Chappelle, who recently hung out with Mufasa in Ghana, also boasted about having seen the rapper rock a stadium in his popular Fill Up concerts.

Dave Chappelle shows love to Cassper Nyovest

In an Instagram post shared by Talib Kweli, the rapper is seen in a studio with the likes of Mos Def, Dave Chappelle, and Madlib.

Back in March 2023, Kweli and Madlib released their long-awaited album, Liberation 2 which featured Cassper Nyovest and Fela Kuti's son, Seun on Nat Turner.

The music men bumped the song to a backed studio where heads bobbed and Dave Chappelle appeared blown away by Cassper's verse:

"@csikmixing just got back from South Africa and while he was there he got @casspernyovest to record an amazing verse for the album."

Mzansi hyped over Dave Chappelle's love for Cassper

Fans flooded the comments section showing love to Cassper while also praising him for his verse and flying the South African flag high:

casspernyovest said:

"Crazy!!!"

megourzw responded:

"@casspernyovest Nyovie you did your thing!"

tshepo8218 commented:

"@casspernyovest n*ggas go quiet when you doing amazing things."

bobo_makhado_mashilo said:

"S/0 2 Cassper Nyovest & Talib for this special song they really went in!!!!!"

duma_mhlongo complained:

"SA artists are appreciated abroad kodwa thina asibaboni."

mzukisi_t posted:

"I’ve been saying! @casspernyovest is a music genius!!! Pen-work?? Amazing!"

pegg.dbn added:

"AS A SOUTH AFRICAN, SEEING ALL THESE LEGENDS JUST LISTENING TO CASSPERS VERSE ON THIS MASTERPIECE IS BEAUTIFUL."

vuzmuz said:

"Shout out @casspernyovest!!! What a dope combination. Love how we're connecting globally!"

numbaonehustla responded:

"@casspernyovest Always….always goes in when he needs to."

wegto_thepresident commented:

"@casspernyovest ate this!"

In the video, Dave Chappelle can be heard telling Talib Kweli that he's seen Cassper perform:

"I've seen this n*igga make a stadium shake."

Nota Baloyi accuses Cassper of Fill Up fraud

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed Nota Baloyi's accusations towards Cassper Nyovest of lying about the numbers he pulled at his Fill Up FNB concert in 2017.

The show was packed to capacity and became another history-making moment for Cassper and the SA music industry, however, Nota claimed it was all bogus.

The music executive also seemingly cooked up a story about an encounter he had with AKA and Burna Boy that allegedly fueled the feud between the musicians.

