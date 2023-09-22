Nota Baloyi is back on the socials to reveal some unknown truths

The music executive shed some light on AKA and Burna Boy's strained relationship, saying the Nigerian superstar once snubbed AKA in LA

Mzansi weighed in on Nota's claims with most rejoicing in Burna Boy's South African concert being cancelled

Nota Baloyi says Burna Boy snubbed AKA while they were out in Los Angeles. Images: akaworldwide, lavidanota, burnaboygram

Nota Baloyi added more fire to the recent Burna Boy reports regarding his cancelled South African concert. The controversial music exec spilt the beans on Burna and AKA's failed relationship, saying the On The Low hitmaker snubbed Kiernan while both were in Los Angeles.

While Mzansi is beyond relieved at Burna Boy's failed concert, others questioned the validity of Nota's claims.

Nota reveals details behind Burna Boy and AKA's relationship

In a Twitter (X) post, Nota Baloyi shed light on Burna Boy's strained relationship with the late AKA.

The two superstars and past collaborators joined forces in the early 2010s and produced some of the best music to ever come out of the country including AKA's hit song, All Eyes on Me.

However, something happened that caused tension and strained their relationship.

This led to constant threats and subliminal disses between the two musicians. Nota spilt the beans on an instance in Los Angeles where he and AKA came across Burna Boy:

"I was with Kiernan in LA when Burna Boy walked right past us like he didn’t see us."

Mzansi weighs in on Nota's claims

Social media users have come to question many of Nota's claims, this topic was no different though followers entertained his revelations:

carabinoz said:

"O maaka nota!"

MNotyatyambo responded:

"There you been wondering when you gonna shower us with your experience with Burna Boy."

Simple_xsa commented:

"Ayy ayy nkabi kahle, lies lies!"

Ncedo99 posted:

"You shouldn't even bother about this one, I gave up on him a long time ago. He's always a starring in He's imaginary movies."

pilusa_moeni added:

"O thomile maaka mrena aai."

muzi_mzee said:

"Wena u always ther... hah somanga."

