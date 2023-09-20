Kwesta proved that he has a sense of humour by posting a botched drawing of himself on Instagram

The rapper is pictured in the post with the artist who is responsible for the portrait that's making the rounds online

Celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest and Somizi Mhlongo joined Mzansi in dragging the portrait that barely resembles Kwesta

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Kwesta shared an image of his portrait taken with the artist. Image: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

A South African artist served Rasta The Artist vibes with his drawing of Kwesta.

He kindly and the gesture won him internet fame.

Kwesta shows off portrait

Kwesta showed off the creation on his Instagram account and Mzansi reacted with brutal reviews calling the work of art unrefined.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzans celebs also shared their opinions and made fun of the shoddy workmanship. The Masked Singer host, Somizi said he was dead from laughter:

"Someone please come fetch me from hell fire."

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi trolls sketch artist's work

Some followers of the Ngud' hitmaker cracked jokes saying the unnamed artist is an apprentice of Rasta The Artist. Rasta is infamous for making bad paintings of celebrities, especially after they have passed on.

Read some of the comments below:

@casspernyovest commented:

"Lmao! F*ck."

@skhumba_official stated:

"Wuwe boy."

@kganyagomphoza mentioned:

"I'm sure homie is Rasta's student."

@tino.bopoto posted:

"That’s not Kwesta that’s Ku worse la."

@eugene_khoza posted:

"D*mn, you look like you suffered a stroke in that drawing."

mjmaponya_ stated:

"If it’s the thought that counts was a person. He tried my brother. "

@oscart_za observed:

"This broer drew himself and threw Kwesta's hair in there that's it."

@_markmac added:

"Bro drew himself with your hairstyle. You inspire him."

Touchline praises Kwesta for always having his back and supporting his music: “Senzo is one of my idols”

Keeping with the Kwesta-related article, Briefly News reported that Touchline admitted that there aren't many people he owes for his success but mentioned Kwesta as one of the few who embraced him.

The rapper was a guest on a YouTube podcast where he was asked who is his current favourite artist. Without hesitation, Kwesta said he listens to a lot of Touchline's music. He did mention other names, such as A-Reece and Nasty C; however, he said Toucline gets more airplay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News