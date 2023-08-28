A cracked-glass artist flexed his remarkable talent by capturing Thuso Mbedu's portrait on a glass sheet

The guy posted a TikTok video of him in action as he completed the South African actress' recognisable face

Thousands of viewers were amazed by the artist's precision and asked about the cost of his services

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A glass artist created a portrait of Thuso Mbedu. Image:@sk_original_art

Source: TikTok

An impressive demonstration of talent caught the attention of TikTok users when a cracked glass artwork surfaced online.

Thuso Mbedu's glass art trends

The artist @sk_original_art shared a video showing his creative process. It featured a portrait of the talented actress Thuso Mbedu crafted on a glass canvas.

The video quickly gained attention garnering 163 000 views on the social networking site.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Artist gains social media fame

Mzansi peeps were not only captivated by the intricate artwork but also flooded the comments section with inquiries about the artist's services.

Watch the video below:

Netizens give cracked glass artist rave reviews

Mzansi raved about his talent and mentioned that his unique skills need to be recognised.

@ZintleKay said:

"Your work is exquisite."

@penelopethegoddess0 wrote:

"Wow, I am at a loss for words. Never knew this could be done ever."

@Mash stated:

"Bro is talented."

@hope_dladla23 mentioned:

"Everyone is creative in their own way yoh.❤️"

@MateyaEva asked:

"How much? I want one of me and my husband."

@khosikhosonke commented:

"Nailed her bro. She'll be happy to see it."

@EdSer wrote:

"Hey, can I have the price? I would like to order one for someone close to my heart."

@MakaLubanzi said:

"This is so beautiful yoh."

Artist honours AKA with beautiful painting of late rapper’s face on her chest, SA applauds her: “Impressive”

In another article, Briefly News reported that a talented artist has joined the list of people who honoured late rapper AKA. The 27-year-old lady from Limpopo painted the slain rapper's face on her chest.

Vunene Mabasa revealed that her video hit over 200,000 views in just a day. AKA was fatally shot while out with friends in Durban. They were outside a popular restaurant when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News