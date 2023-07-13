For once, Rasta the Artist's work has been recognized after he painted a recently-trending picture of a little girl

South Africans who were expecting him to flop were shocked when the artist produced something that had people applauding him

Speaking to Briefly News, Rasta said that the happiness she oozed from the picture touched his heart and made him draw the portrait

In what can be described as a unicorn moment, controversial painter Rasta the Artist surprisingly earned praise from Mzansi for one of his artworks!

The artist, famous for drawing questionable portraits, was applauded for his recent painting of a young girl posing with a loaf of bread.

Rasta The Artist paints Albany girl

Rasta The Artist regularly trends for painting hilarious portraits of famous people. Rasta, whose real name is Lebane Sirenje, drew and shared the picture on his Facebook page.

When Briefly News posted the picture of Rasta the Artist's recent work, it racked up over 3000 likes and hundreds of positive comments complimenting his piece.

Rasta The Artist's painting is that of the young girl who went viral for running on the street holding a loaf of Albany bread.

Briefly News did an exclusive interview with the photographer who took the picture. The photographer is Lungisani Mjaji, and he is the little girl's uncle.

Rasta tells Briefly News why he drew the painting

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Rasta explained the inspiration behind the portrait.

"My art is attached to social media, so when I saw the picture I thought my fans would be happy to see me recreate the picture. I also wanted to do it so that Albany could have a copy and hang it on their wall. I drew the painting with so much love! I was inspired by the little girl's beautiful smile and how happy and glamorous she looks like in the picture. Her smile made me draw the portrait," he said.

Rasta also said that he was okay with people not liking his artwork.

"Everyone goes with the painting they like. Some like my work and others don't. When fans saw this picture of mine, they thanked me for painting the portrait."

Mzansi give him props for doing a great job

Netizens could not believe that Rasta The Artist drew a stunning portrait of the young lady and couldn't stop complimenting him.

NdinguLzk Grateful Qha urged him to continue his work.

"Rasta is improving now with his drawings."

Ts'eliso Seekane pointed out that Rasta is a skilful artist.

"What I have realized is that Rasta is a good painter. He likes to stir controversy in his paintings."

Mosimanegape Mocumi laughingly said he was disappointed.

"I thought he would draw a little granny, but he disappointed me. Well done, Rasta."

Sunell Smith Mahumapelo observed the difference in Rasta's painting.

"This time around, he did a great job."

Rasta's hustle spirit inspires Avril Kgaphola.

"I would love a portrait drawn by him. Hopefully, while I'm still alive, this guy is a true hustler and is not faxed by what anyone says about his work."

Rasta trolled for tiger painting on social media

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that Rasta painted a picture of the late Sheba the Tiger after the famed tiger died earlier this year.

@XekiHlongwane tweeted the image and asked for intervention.

Netizens roasted Rasta's drawing and wondered why he kept drawing terrible portraits.

