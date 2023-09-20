Nota Baloyi came out guns blazing and accused Cassper Nyovest of being a liar

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker trended online after Nota compared his successful fill-up to Burna Boy's postponement

Netizens were left more than unimpressed with the media personalities' accusations regarding Cassper Nyovest

Nota Baloyi accused Cassper Nyovest of not filling up FNB Stadium and called him a liar. Image: @casspernyovest, @lavidaNOTA

Rapper Cassper Nyovest finds himself being dragged into the mud by none other than controversial rapper Nota Baloyi. Nota sparked a heated debate after he accused Cassper of lying.

Nota says Cassper didn't fill up FNB Stadium

Bathong, Nota is at again. The music executive Nota likes finding himself at the centre of controversy for all the wrong reasons.

Nota Baloyi recently slammed the rapper Cassper Nyovest, accusing him of lying about filling up the FNB Stadium.

A social media user, @JohnnyMalepa, shared a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He shared his thoughts on the Nigerian star Burna Boy's show being postponed and compared the African Giant to Cassper Nyovest's successful fill-up.

He wrote:

“We don't give Cassper Nyovest enough credit for doing 68 000 people at FNB Stadium.”

Nota went ahead and retweeted the post and shared that people will never praise lies.

Nota tweeted:

“No, we don’t praise lies. He put on a nice production, but there were half as many people there than he claimed & most of them were given tickets!”

See the tweet below:

Netizens responded to Nota's accusation

Shortly after Nota responded and claimed that the 018 ke number hitmaker lied about filling up the stadium, social media users flooded his comment section defending Cassper Nyovest:

@ADS_ZAR responded:

“Given or not, someone bought the tickets and they still pulled up.”

@Lefadinho wrote:

“Tickets were bought, and givin to people.”

@Peter_shumbaa said:

“Moral of the story is that he did it. He did it!!! Not the how part. Cav burna with all those free tickets flying still failed. Bravo Nyovero.”

@Simphiwe_wa_rusty replied:

“You keep contradicting yourself and it’s becoming rather embarrassing now.”

@Dlmd426 said:

“I was there with friends, we paid.”

@TheRealDolch wrote:

“Even if they were free. They pulled through!”

@Iam_zwelethuM said:

“Akumona kulenja.”

