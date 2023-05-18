Nota Baloyi accused ex-wife Berita of insulting him on TikTok despite wearing his M&M's gown, gifted to him during his first visit to New York.

Baloyi called on the South African Police Service to recover his alleged stolen property

Fans reacted with amusement, concern, and advice, while some speculate about Berita's new partner's involvement

Nota Baloyi is back in the headlines with more controversy. The South African music executive recently took to Twitter to address an incident involving his ex-wife, Berita.

In a scathing tweet, Baloyi said:

"Wearing an M&M’s gown that was bought for me by a good friend, when I first visited New York, my customarily & civilly wedded wife insults me for views on TikTok… @SAPoliceService, I’ve found my stolen property. Please do your job & recover what’s been unlawfully taken from me!"

Some Mzansi fans couldn't help but be tickled by Nota's latest claims, while a handful of fans expressed worry over Baloyi- urging him to move on.

Nota Baloyi celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary without Berita after the Thandolwethu singer divorced him

Briefly News previously reported on Baloyi celebrating their second wedding anniversary without Berita after their divorce.

Nota Baloyi shared that 10 May marked two years since he married Berita.

Despite his divorce from the singer, Baloyi took to Twitter to commemorate another year, since he declared his love for Berita in court.

The music executive's post celebrating his wedding anniversary after he tormented Berita online didn't sit well with some netizens. Many claimed it was scary and creepy that Nota wouldn't let her go without a fight.

