Nota Baloyi constantly goes viral for his unpleasant opinions and receives backlash, yet he never quits sharing the vile tweets

Many Twitter users have criticised the music executive's serious claims about his ex-wife Berita after they divorced

Briefly News has compiled the other occasions Nota made disturbing assertions about Mihlali Ndamase, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Lerato Sengadi, and Cassper Nyovest

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nota Baloyi was dragged for disrespecting Berita, Mihlali Ndamase, Lerato Sengadi, Cassper Nyovest, and Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Image: @lavidaNOTA and @Pablo_mzansi

Source: Twitter

Nota Baloyi often gets people talking on social media.

If he isn't sobbing over his ex-wife Berita leaving him due to his "problematic" behaviour, he is out to get celebrities by making serious claims that could destroy their reputation.

Briefly News has compiled five instances where Nota's hateful tweets got him in hot water with the celebrities he targets and their loyal supporters.

1. Nota Baloyi's controversial claims about his ex-wife Berita

Nota's Twitter rants regarding his ex-wife Berita are one of the most talked about issues surrounding him. According to TimesLIVE, the couple divorced because Nota's mental troubles were out of control.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Since the breakup, things have worsened for Berita, whom Nota has refused to let go of without a fight. He dragged the Thandolwethu singer, claiming he made her and that without him, she was squatting at a friend's house with nowhere to go. Baloyi also made disturbing xenophobic statements about his ex-wife.

Throughout the messy split, Berita has wished nothing but peace for Nota.

"I wish to be able to have peace of mind. I also wish peace of mind for my ex-husband to accept the things he cannot change." reported Zimoja Lezinto.

Nota Baloyi causes stir after weighing on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's court case

Nota, who is not afraid to express his views despite the tremendous criticism he faces, weighed in on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's controversial court case.

According to News24, Thabo and Nandipha have been charged with numerous serious offences, including organising a jail escape.

Before fleeing to Tanzania, Thabo was arrested for r*pe, earning him the Facebook r*pist nickname. Bester allegedly used the social media platform to lure women and force himself on them, but despite his conviction, Dr Nandipha continued to date him.

Thabo and Nandipha's relationship clearly didn't sit well with Baloyi, who suggested punishment for Dr Nandipha in a tweet, saying:

“Dr Nandipha Magudumane must be taken to a mens prison so the prisoners can have their way with her the way her boyfriend had his way with his victims that had modelling aspirations… She lived their dream let her have their nightmare, that’s justice. Her father must cuckhold her!”

Many people were disgusted by Nota's post and did not hesitate to warn him that he was harsh and should reconsider his opinions on Dr Nandipha.

@Aphiwe_35 said:

"Haybo wena, how can you say such a thing? Uphambene! ‍♂️"

@Pamelican shared:

"Nota is a r*pe advocate. He's promoting r*pe culture indirectly. We fully disagree with her actions but totally disagree to your comment as well."

@SulungwaD posted:

"This is such an evil and distasteful thing to say."

Nota dragged for ‘threatening to kill’ Mihlali Ndamase

According to The South African, Nota once threatened to end Mihlali's life. He compared the YouTuber to a dog claiming she prioritises wealthy men over falling in love.

“Imagine… There are some guys who think that Mihlali is attractive and all I think is ningamuthenga (I could buy her). And they don’t understand that if Mihlali is for sale, that means she’s an object, which means that you can kill her if you want to… It’s like buying a dog.. You can put it down."

It seems Nota can't get Ndamase's name out of his mouth as he again shamed her when she bought herself a new Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d SUV.

Nota implied that Mihlali purchased the car with her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe's money. If one recalls correctly, Mihlali's relationship with Leeroy was made public because she took Sidambe from his wife, Mary Jane.

Baloyi dragged both Mihlali and her mom, saying they use men to fund their extravagant lifestyles.

Check out Nota's tweet below:

Nota Baloyi and Lerato Sengadi's Father's Day Twitter spat

Baloyi and Lerato Sengadi went on a Twitter war when the music executive expressed his views on single mothers celebrating Father's Day. Nota stated that the day is exclusively for fathers, and single mothers should stop making it about themselves.

Baloyi seemed to infer that single mothers are to blame for their deadbeat baby daddies.

Lerato was enraged by Nota's claims and blasted him in a tweet, writing:

Every single thing about this post is BS Nota! If single Moms wanna celebrate Fathers Day what business is it of urs? Women “choose 2 b single mothers”? Not all of them. I take high offence 2 this because I was raised by a single mother as have some many of us! Ur quest at being

Nota Baloyi claims Cassper Nyovest posts fake social media content

Nota also made fun of South African musician Cassper Nyovest's lavish lifestyle. Baloyi fuelled the rumours that Cassper does not possess most of the luxurious items he flaunts online.

“At the end of the day Cassper is a type of a guy who rents a Rolls-Royce for a month just to show off with it, You know what I mean,” Nota tweeted.

After Nota's tweet gained a lot of attention, the rapper only invited Baloyi to a boxing match as his only response. Cass is well-known for organising celebrity boxing matches. His last opponents were YouTuber Slik Talk and fellow rapper Priddy Ugly.

"Unlike Slik Talk. Nota doesn't have the guts to step in the ring. He would never ever. He prefers tweeting. I would knock him out. Infact lemme put it like this. NOTA , ILL GIVE YOU 100 k to step in the ring with me. Then you'll have 300k in your savings. Anytime, I am game!," cass tweeted.

TimesLIVE reported Nota declined the offer, preferring to compete in a rap battle, and Mzansi witnessed neither.

Nota Baloyi’s ex-wife Berita shows off hourglass figure after controversial divorce, SA says Baloyi fumbled

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi's ex-wife Berita dropped a hot photo, leaving many Mzansi people wondering why she married the music executive.

The singer took to Twitter to share a photo wearing a bodycon dress and a video of herself flaunting her hourglass figure.

She also hinted in her caption that she's the happiest ever since her divorce, which allegedly had Nota stalking her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News