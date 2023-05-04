Nota Baloyi will allegedly lose his assets after failing to pay DJ Shimza R200 000 for his defamatory claims

Shimza reportedly received a writ of execution, which allows him the authority to seize Nota's possessions to reclaim the outstanding amount

South Africans were relieved that Baloyi was now facing the repercussions of his heinous crimes

Nota Baloyi is reportedly on the verge of losing his prized possessions after failing to pay DJ Shimza R200 000 for the defamation case he lost.

DJ Shimza allegedly received a writ of execution to seize Nota Baloyi's assets for the defamation case. Image: @lavidanota and @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

According to News24, Nota got into trouble with the internationally acclaimed DJ after tweeting that he was a corrupt toy boy. Shimza was offended by the slanderous online statements and sued him.

After a battle in court, the magistrate ruled that Nota's evidence was unconvincing and sentenced him to pay R200 000 in damages. In 2022, the news publication added that Nota agreed to pay Shimza in three instalments, two of which he did and the third of which was pending at the time.

Taking to Twitter, @ThisIsColbert, who frequently brings Mzansi pop culture news to the timeline, shared a video detailing how Nota stands a chance of losing his assets.

The narrator could be heard in the video claiming that Baloyi did pay some of the money owed to . However, Nota's failure to settle the total amount earned DJ Shimza a writ of execution, allowing him to go after his assets to recover the debt.

Check out the full video below:

Mzansi doesn't feel sorry for Nota Baloyi

@Questerr_ said:

"Yes, Mr Nota has to pay. He must stop making defamatory opinions about people. Otherwise, he’s starting a life of debt."

@Mzo_honcho shared:

"This should serve as a warning to all big mouths lol."

@MissTswele posted:

"Serves him right. Uyalayeka."

@FusionistRSA replied:

"He’s a clown. He deserves it!"

@Sbu_Ntsepeng commented:

"God, you are faithful. Thank you for answering our prayers! The damage that #NOTA has caused the women of South Africa is beyond comprehension."

@SSandilepoyo also said:

"It serves him right. He's been getting away with a lot so far."

@VanDerWhatWhat added:

"Lol, he will learn!"

