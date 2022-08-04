Nota Baloyi was not impressed by South African musician DJ Shimza making jokes on social media while his hometown is on strike

The demonstrations in Tembisa have claimed several lives, and Nota Baloyi called out DJ Shimza for not supporting his people

Nota Baloyi's tweets against DJ Shimza made netizens speculate about the result of their day in court and how the case is not swinging in the music producer's favour

Nota Baloyi is determined to go after DJ Shimza. South African music entrepreneur Nota Baloyi targeted DJ Shimza for not showing support during the Thembisa service delivery protests.

Nota said DJ Shimza is not bothered by the disaster in his hometown Tembisa as people lost lives in protests. Image: Instagram/shimza.dj/lavidanota

DJ Shimza's supporters did not take kindly to Nota Baloyi's criticism. Many told Nota Baloyi to focus on the defamation court case with Shimza instead.

Nota Baloyi attacks DJ Shimza amid court case hearing

SA HipHop Mag reported that Nota and DJ Shimza had their day in court. DJ Shimza shared a post of himself outside the Johannesburg High Court with the caption:

"Ase moTwitter mo [ This is not Twitter]"

Nota responded to the tweet in a post saying that DJ Shimza does not care about the struggles of his people in Tembisa, where four people died. Nota called Shimza "DJ Carefree" because he made a joke instead of paying attention to what is happening in Tembisa.

Tweeps did not think Nota was genuine in his complaints about DJ Shimza. Many thought that Nota's complaints were fuelled by losing in court against Shimza.

@cloudboy26 commented:

"Lol it seems like he is showing you flames there by court."

@lindiwe_Nby commented:

"Not to be rude or anything but what have you done to assist those people?"

@bongstheeboy commented:

"Did they show you flames in court?"

@El_Beardo10 commented:

"So in other words, you lost the case?"

"I am Disgusted": Nota Baloyi blasts Thembi Seete and Somizi Mholngo

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi is getting called out for going after Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete. Nota Baloyi, an entrepreneur in music entertainment, gave his two cents about the Idol SA judges Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete's personal lives.

Nota Baloyi made some serious allegations against Thembi Seete regarding the paternity of her child. Somizi Mghlongo also came under fire with Nota calling the South African fave out of his name.

Nota also says that his ex-wife Berita does not want to work with Somizi. Nota alleged that Berita's publicist decided to rub shoulders with Somizi anyway.

