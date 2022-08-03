Nota Baloyi continues to share his unpopular opinions about South African celebrities, with his sights set on somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete

Thembi Seete is the latest addition to the Idols SA judging panel, and Nota Baloyi included her in the line of fire against Somizi Mhlongo

Nota Baloyi talked about what his wife said about Somizi Mhlongo in the tweet that has many South Africans turned against Nota

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nota Baloyi is getting called out for going after somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete. Nota Baloyi, an entrepreneur in music entertainment, gave his two cents about the Idol SA judges Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete's personal lives.

Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete got attacked by Nota on social media after one 'Idols SA' judge rubbed shoulders with his ex-wife Berita. Image: Instagram/lavidanota/@somizi/@thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi made some serious allegations against Thembi Seete regarding the paternity of her child. Somizi Mghlongo also came under fire with nota calling the South African fave out of his name.

Nota Baloyi riled up by Thembi Seete and Somizi Mhlongo

According to ZAlebs, Nota Baloyi attacked the Idols SA judging panel. Nota Baloyi alleged that Thembi has a child with a married man.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nota also said he is "disgusted that DSTV forced Proverb & JR to work with a convicted sexual crime offender." Nota is referring to Somizi's 2008 case where he was found guilty of seducing a 28-year-old., reports Opera News.

Nota also says that his ex-wife Berita does not want to work with Somizi. Nota alleged that Berita's publicist decided to rub shoulders with Somizi anyway.

In the tweet, Nota initially referred to Berita as his wife, and when tweeps corrected him, Nota denied that he has an ex-wife.

Mzansi debunks some of Nota's claims

One netizen, @Mo_Ongasaphuzi, noticed that Nota came after some celebrities who commented on his ex-wife, Berita's, post on Instagram. Nota screenshotted the comments as he went on his rant about Thembi Seete and Somizi.

South African netizens were not impressed by notice comments. Many thought that Nota wanted attention to stay relevant. Another netizen even had evidence against Nota's claim that his ex-wife said she did not want to work with Somizi.

@Mo_Ongasaphuzi commented:

" Nota reading the comments on Beritas post and screen grabbing "

@RFifiMokgatlhe commented:

"Haibo! O tabloid manje wena?"

@___nkanyiso commented:

"Awukhathali ndoda? [You do not get tired my man?]"

@TsenoloTT commented:

"Wena, you seriously need help."

@kgabo_shilabjwe commented:

"You still have a wife wena?"

"Always jealous": Ntsiki reacts to video of Somizi and Thembi's heated exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to the clip of Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete's heated exchange on the set of Idols SA. The video was filmed towards the end of the singing competition.

SomG was seemingly not happy about a mistake the Gomora actress made earlier on in the show. The video of the heated argument has gone viral on the timeline.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News