The Tembisa protest’s death toll increased to four on Monday night, 1 August and police are investigating the cause of the deaths

Police presence in the area remains high; however, the protestors are allegedly attacking other residents and looting shops in the area

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell met with residents on Monday afternoon but the issues have not been resolved

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Tembisa protest’s death toll increased by two on Monday night, 1 August. Angry residents are protesting over the electricity costs and poor service delivery in the area.

The death toll of the Tembisa protest has increased. Four people have been reported dead. Image: Guillem Sartorio/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Four people in total have died in the Tembisa area. Spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa told News24 that police are investigating the killings. Police presence in the area remains high; however, the protestors are allegedly attacking other residents and looting shops.

SABC News spoke to community leader Zamani Satole, who said he is saddened by the deaths.

“We sympathise with the community’s situation. We have come to a point where we need police to please bear with us and please understand, because we are also afraid,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell met with residents on Monday afternoon. However, the issues have not been resolved. Public Order Policing has been deployed to bring calm to the situation. A truck and municipal building were allegedly torched during the violent protest. The extent of damage has not yet been established.

South Africans react to the Tembisa protest:

@Makabaza1979 said:

“I think that talking about police brutality is not going to solve anything. Government must provide services to the people and there would not be a need to talk about strike actions and how police need to be trained.”

@bonsu1974 commented:

“The people of Tembisa deserve better, imagine Tembisa residents are paying their dues to the government, and no proper service delivery to them. But residents of Soweto are not paying but demanding better service delivery.”

Tembisa residents explain their grievances over service delivery protest, MMC slams state of anarchy

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the atmosphere in Tembisa remains hostile due to the ongoing service delivery protests in the area. Residents in the area say the high cost of living and service delivery issues have left them outraged.

Speaking to SABC News, a disgruntled community member said they were receiving water and electricity to the value of R100 monthly, which recently stopped.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News