Nigerian singer Burna Boy's postponed concert has the street talking as an old post of AKA resurfaced during the whole drama

AKA's tweet sparked a heated conversation online about how, if he were still alive, would have a field day regarding Burna Boy

Netizens flooded Twitter with their own opinions, with some siding with Burna, claiming that AKA was problematic

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Burna Boy's tour drama stirred a heated conversation among fans as they brought up the AKA's name. Image: @burnaboygram, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Mara South Africans always remember. During the midst of the postponement of the Nigerian singer Burna Boy's concert, an old tweet from AKA's timeline resurfaced to stir drama.

AKA's old tweet resurfaces after Burna Boy postpones SA concert

Twitter is buzzing right now as an old post written by the slain rapper, AKA, found its way to the trends list.

The tweet posted in December 2019 was brought to light by a Twitter user @cnehshuga, who then retweeted the post by claiming the late rapper was very problematic.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She wrote:

"Wawuhlupha kodwa oe."

This tweet turned into a joke as tweeps commented, mentioning that if AKA were alive, he would have a lot to say about the postponement of Burna Boy's concert at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

See the tweet below:

Recently, Burna Boy headed online to express his regret for not putting an end to the beef he and AKA had.

Burna Boy headed to his Instagram page to mourn the untimely passing of his former friend and fellow musician. The On The Low hitmaker said AKA's death gutted him.

Netizens dish out their own opinions regarding AKA's post

Shortly after Sinethemba retweeted the old tweet, social media users came out guns blazing and shared their thoughts on the postponement of Burna Boy's concert as to how it relates to the old tweet:

@_Shwabade_ responded:

"Does he know what we do on the 16th of December in SA?"

@Minni_Deswagger said:

"Yoh, the TL would be so messy rn."

@Katlego_kotu said:

"Our own Dennis the Manace."

@Zoelekoa wrote:

"He would have SO MUCH to say with this guy's show."

@Manxah responded:

"Miss him on these Twitter streets."

@Olive_aZ replied:

"Lmfao, ey Sne!"

@Mzombe said:

"Menace."

@UnknownCharly wrote:

"Cneh, omyeke aphumule nkos'yam."

AKA's response to stopping Burna Boy from performing in SA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA is letting his beef with Nigerian star Burna Boy stay in the past where it belongs. The star made this known with his response to calls from fans to stop the star's show.

South Africans took to AKA's page to task him with stopping the highly anticipated show scheduled for September this year. After the heated exchange between the former besties over xenophobic attacks in 2019, peeps feel that the Grammy Award-winning star doesn't have a right to set foot in Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News