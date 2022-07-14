AKA has responded to various calls by South Africans to stop Nigerian superstar Burna Boy from performing in South Africa

Peeps took to social media to ask the Supa Mega to do something about the On the Low hitmaker's performance scheduled for September

Burna Boy is pencilled to headline the DSTV Delicious International Food and Music Festival on 24 September

AKA is letting his beef with Nigerian star Burna Boy stay in the past where it belongs. The star made this known with his response to calls from fans to stop the star's show.

South Africans took to the AKA's page to task him with stopping the highly anticipated show scheduled for September this year. Peeps feel after the heated exchange between the former besties over xenophobic attacks in 2019 that the Grammy Award-winning star doesn't have a right to set foot in Mzansi.

According to The South African, peeps headed to the Fela In Versace hitmaker's Twitter page following the announcement that Burna Boy will headline the DSTV Delicious International Food and Music Festival on 24 September with their demands. One wrote:

"Please stop Burna Boy from coming to SA @akaworldwide ."

AKA took to the streets to respond to his followers' outrageous demands. He asked why they thought he would agree to stop Burna Boy from performing in South Africa. He wrote:

"Now, why would I do that?"

