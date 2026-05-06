Scandal! fans recently slammed MaThubela for threatening to chase away Vukosi again

MaThubela previously managed to chase Vukosi out of Kedibone and Poko's life

Viewers of the eTV soapie predicted why MaThubela hates her grandson's father

'Scandal!' fans reveal why Mathubela hates Vukosi. Images: PhilMphela and TVBlogsBymlu

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress Ruth Tladi, who plays the role of MaThubela on Scandal!, has been trending on social media since Poko's father, Vukosi (played by Fumani Shilubana), joined the show.

The award-winning soapie, which stars actress and rapper Rouge The Rapper as Darlene, will come to an end in June 2026, after more than 20 years on television.

The soapie shared a teaser on its X account of MaThubela's attitude towards Poet aka Poko's father, Vukosi, when he brought his family to pay damages for his long-lost son.

"Guys, kanti bothata ba Mathubela ke eng? (What is MaThubela's problem?). Just look at her facial expressions! #etvScandal," said the show.

On the show, MaThubela chased away Poko's father when her daughter Kedibone was pregnant with her grandson. Fans of the show were shocked this week when MaThubela threatened Vukosi's life and demanded that he stay away from her daughter and grandson.

Scandal! fans slam Mathubela

@JabzinSA said:

"I think Mathubela had a crush on Vukosi. Ay ngeke phela (No way). #etvScandal."

@DarienAmos wrote:

"Vukosi and his family invite Kedibone, MaThubela, Thoriso, and Poet to their house for some damages." #etvScandal

@ChinaBerry_ replied:

"Eh! MaThubela o (she is) dangerous mos #scandaletv."

@nteboitumelo responded:

"Bathong, this hatred of ga Koko (Mathubela) for Vukosi, what's it about?!"

@DarienAmos reacted:

"They enjoyed the dances except MaThubela #etvScandal."

@sips90 wrote:

"Seka funa balobole yena na!" (She wants them to lobola her).

Tunechiress said:

"This Mathubela character is starting to get annoying #etvScandal."

JabzinSA reacted:

"Wow, Tintswalo thinks Vukosi is here for Mathubela."

@iamtvheadrobot commented:

"Mme MaThubela is such a shady granny hle. And all with good intentions."

@JabzinSA wrote:

"Hawu Koko Mathubela still has anger issues and still holds grudges against Vukosi for impregnating her daughter, mxm #etvScandal."

@IncogReloaded replied:

"Yoh, I want to be Mathubela’s peer just so I can try something."

@JabzinSA asked:

"I wonder what Vukosi did to Koko Mathubela tjo? This woman."

@JabzinSA reacted:

"Mathubela for president, watch out, Gasa uzodlelwa, (you will get cheated on).

@LeeMpaki said:

"Bathong koko o betha di catfish," (Oh, my word. The granny is catfishing someone).

@fency007 reacted:

"You are firing on all cylinders now eish nd sa fela."

@JabzinSA commented:

"Kedibone must finish this Vukosi matter ASAP because Mathubela is ungovernable now. #etvScandal."

'Scandal!' viewers slam Mathubela for hating Vukosi. Images: @NgobeniIke and etvscandal

Source: Twitter

The cast of Scandal! wraps up filming for the final season

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his social media account that Scandal! actors wrapped up filming the final season.

ETV previously shocked South Africans when it announced the end of Scandal!

Soapie fans and viewers of the long-running TV show took to social media on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, to react to the end of the show.

Source: Briefly News