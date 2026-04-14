Rouge The Rapper's fans might not see her character, Darlene, for much longer after her encounter with Mdala on eTV's Scandal!

The May teasers reveal that Darlene and Mdala will fire shots at each other and Detective Cohen will collect evidence after their meeting

Fans of the eTV soapie recently celebrated the rapper-turned-actress's character on the long-running soapie

'Scandal!" May teasers indicate that Darlene might be unreachable after meeting Mdala. Images: RougeTheRapper

Source: Instagram

Actress Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi aka Rouge The Rapper's Scandal! character Darlene may place herself in danger when she confronts Mdala.

Darlene found out from Linda (played by Lebogang Austin Mgidi) that her brother, Sanka (played by Stevel Marc), was murdered by James Sithole's villainous character, Mdala, after having an affair with Mdala's wife, Tlhogi (Makoma Mohale).

The TVSA Scandal! May teasers reveal that shots will be fired when Darlene confronts Mdala on Friday, 1 May 2026.

"Shots are fired, and death is on the cards," reads the teasers.

The Monday, 4 May 2026, teaser reveals: " A very suspicious Cohen makes sure to take a souvenir."

While the Tuesday, 5 May 2026, teaser indicates that Linda might not be able to get a hold of Darlene after her "deadly" meeting with Mdala.

The teaser says: "Linda's frantic attempt to reach out to Darlene leads to an unexpected revelation."

It is unclear from the teasers if both Darlene and Mdala will make it out alive or if one of them will die, as they are not mentioned throughout the month of May. The rapper's character may also end up getting arrested by Cohen after she lied about leaving Johannesburg.

The eTV soapie shared a snippet of Linda and Darlene's conversation on its X account on 7 April 2026.

In the clip, Linda asks Darlene for money after she [Darlene] shared on social media that she's looking for her brother's killer and will pay money for information.

The soapie also shared a clip on its X account of Mdala and Taps (played by Moses Mabuza) discussing Darlene's social media post about her brother.

Scandal! fans react to Darlene and Mdala's storyline

Tembisa Majota'Ndikinda responded:

"What's gonna happen when Sanka sister ehlangana no Taps and Mdala together as she's working kwa Mdala then she recognises i (the) Voice ka Taps from the phone call. Wheeeeee ngath abazoyi pasa le," (their mission won't succeed).

Mickey Nonthenjwa said:

"Mdalican is going to deal with this lady radically, so let's wait. Mdala ga bapale," (Mdala doesn't play).

Moloko Mpashi commneted:

"When coming to Mdala, she is playing with fire."

Teseletso Molatakgosi wrote:

"Girl, those guys are going to kill you with that pinky of yours."

'Scandal!" May teasers reveal that Linda won't reach Darlene after meeting Mdala. Images: etvScandal

Source: Instagram

Rouge The Rapper joins eTV's Scandal! as Darlene

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Congolese-South African musician and actress Rouge The Rapper joined the cast of Scandal!

The rapper announced her latest character on her social media accounts on Wednesday, 1 April 2026.

Fans of the artist and industry colleagues congratulated the entertainer on her social media accounts.

Source: Briefly News