‘Scandal!’ Actor James Sithole Enjoying Being the New Villain in Town as Mdala

James Sithole has landed the exciting role of playing the villain everyone loves to hate on the eTV drama series Scandal

The actor was cast as Mdala, a criminal who has a dodgy past with Nhlamulo and has come back to haunt him with the past

James is excited to get to play a role where he gives a villain life and character and has said to see a bit of himself in Mdala

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

James Sithole has opened up about getting to play one of the most hated characters on a Mzansi tv show. The actor recently joined the cast of Scandal as Mdala the ex-con who has come back to conduct some shady business deals.

James Sithole chats about being playing a villain on 'Scandal'. Image: @jamessitholemp

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that James Sithole has absolutely been enjoying playing a character as intriguing as Mdala on Scandal. The actor says that he was inspired by the likes of Sello Maake ka Ncube when thinking of ways to portray this character.

"I think people will love to hate him because of his charm and his looks. He's able to lure people in and seal business deals without anyone questioning anything. I sometimes get away a lot of trouble because of my innocent look.

The same goes for Mdala and I love his style and the fact that he is way too calculative and doesn't spill blood like any other thug we know. He deals with the psychology of mankind until one gives in."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mdala was brought onto the show to shake things up with the reformed Nhlamulo. Peeps on Twitter got pretty vocal about the dynamic between the two ex-criminals when Mdala offered Lindiwe a job at Levels. Speaking about his character's relationship with Nhlamulo, Jams said:

"Nhlamulo is a darling of audiences and since I'm here to take him back to his old lifestyle the audience won't understand that, yet they'll stay glued to see how he (Nhlaks) overcomes my storm."

Mzansi fans excited about ‘Scandal!’, loving Nhlamulo, Lindiwe and Mdala's storyline

Briefly News reported that things are heating up on the eTV drama series Scandal! and fans are barely coping with the drama. Nhlamulo has been uncomfortable since the made he sold out, Mdala, was released from prison. The plot just keeps thickening between Mdala, Nhlamulo and Lindiwe and the peeps are loving it.

The Twitter streets are all about the juicy plot on Scandal! and the hot topic is whether or not Lindiwe should accept the job Mdala offered her at Levels.

Viewers feel like Malindi should maintain her loyalty to Nhlamulo, considering she knows about his history with Mdala.

Source: Briefly.co.za