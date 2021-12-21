Scandal! viewers are on the edge of their seats as they wait to see what happens next between Lindiwe, Nhlamulo and Mdala

Mdala was recently released from prison after being double-crossed by Nhlamulo and now the ex-con has offered Lindiwe a job

Viewers are going crazy on social media as they react to the spice between the three and one fan even suggested an hour-long episode to cover it all

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Things are heating up on the eTV drama series Scandal! and fans are barely coping with the drama. Nhlamulo has been uncomfortable since the made he sold out, Mdala, was released from prison. The plot just keeps thickening between Mdala, Nhlamulo and Lindiwe and the peeps are loving it.

‘Scandal' viewers are reacting to the spicy storyline between Lindiwe, Nhlamulo and Mdala. Image: @etvScandal

Source: Twitter

The Twitter streets are all about the juicy plot on Scandal! and the hot topic is whether or not Lindiwe should accept the job Mdala offered her at Levels. Viewers feel like Malindi should maintain her loyalty to Nhlamulo, considering she knows about his history with Mdala.

@geezylady wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Why is Lindiwe pretending like Mdala is a good guy? She knows the history between Nhlamulo and him."

@SoloGlamSquad said:

"Can we have 1 hour nyana ya Scandal? Wanna see mdala's storyline. Drama is unfolding and I can't wait."

@KhumaloDanica tweeted:

"So Lindiwe can tell Nhlamulo to stop getting money via ubutsotsi but he can't tell her to not accept a job from Mdala? Njani?"

@KuhleMancoba asked:

"Does Malindz really think Mdala is clean and his money is legal since she wants this job so bad??"

As fans hold thumbs to see how things unfold, BuzzSouthAfrica reports that tonight's episode will not end well for Nhlamulo as his decisions come back to bite him.

Scandal! trends as Nhlamulo fears for his life following Mdala's prison release

Briefly News reported that Nhlamulo's life has been turned upside down since the release of Mdala from prison. Nhlamulo has been edgy since he heard the news that Mdala is out to get him.

Nhlamulo, a role played by Mathews Rantsoma in Scandal!, apparently double-crossed Mdala, played by James Sithole, in order to gain his own freedom when he was behind bars.

He sold Mdala out so he could make it out of prison just in time to attend his wedding to Lindiwe. Now that Mdala is out, Nhlamulo has to constantly look over his shoulder.

Source: Briefly.co.za