'Scandal!' Trends as Nhlamulo Fears for His Life Following Mdala's Prison Release

Scandal! trended on social media after Nhlamulo's worst enemy named Mdala was released from prison

Nhlamulo, a character portrayed by Mathews Rantsoma, has been all over the place since he heard the news that Mdala is now a free man

Nhlamulo double-crossed Mdala a while back and made a deal with cops so he could get out of jail to marry his boo Lindiwe

Nhlamulo's life has been turned upside down since the release of Mdala from prison. Nhlamulo has been edgy since he heard the news that Mdala is out to get him.

'Scandal's Nhlamulo fears for his life following Mdala's prison release. Image: @etvScandal/Twitter, @mathewsrantsoma

Source: Instagram

Nhlamulo, a role played by Mathews Rantsoma in Scandal!, apparently double-crossed Mdala, played by James Sithole, in order to gain his own freedom when he was behind bars.

He sold Mdala out so he could make it out of prison just in time to attend his wedding to Lindiwe. Now that Mdala is out, Nhlamulo has to constantly look over his shoulder.

Scandal! took to Twitter to introduce Mdala this week. The popular telenovela captioned its post:

"Meet the man that brings fear into Nhlamulo’s life, the owner of club levels and indoda emadodeni. Some call him Tokolo and to others, he is known as Mdala, prepare to explore this world on #etvscandal every weekday at 19:30 pm."

The viewers of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the lit episode in which Mdala made his debut. Check out some of the comments below:

@Thobeka2187 said:

"Nhlamulo can't cope anymore now cos of Madala, he's always nervous so he is so afraid of him."

@Dzivhu_R wrote:

"I'm already impressed by Mdala."

@fusiMatetelane commented:

"Mdala is finally here! Poor Nhlamulo."

@AngelicErny_ added:

"Nhlamulo looking at his worst nightmare right in the eyes right now!"

'Scandal!' star Nomvelo Makhanya wishes her man a happy birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomvelo Makhanya posted a sweet video of herself with her man. The Scandal! actress penned a heart-melting message along with the clip.

In the video, the star mashed-up all the clips of their beautiful moments together. The excited actress said she has no words to describe how she loves her man.

The I am All Girls star took to Instagram on late on Thursday to share the video with her stans. According to TshisaLIVE, she captioned it:

"Happy New Year to my best friend. I swear, experiencing you and your love has been the greatest blessing. I don’t think words could ever adequately express how much you mean to me."

She added that her love is "pure-hearted and kind". Her peers in the entertainment space and her followers also wished her boo a happy birthday.

