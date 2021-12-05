“Sebenza Ndoda”: Somizi Slays for the Weekend in Fitted Green Number

Somizi Mhlongo has given SA a fashion moment to talk about after heading online to share a few pics

The media personality has been seriously busy this festive season hosting gigs all over the country

Peeps took to the comments section complimenting the dancer on his stunning outfit choice

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi is definitely bringing the festive spirit with his recent Twitter snaps. The dancer served some serious heat in a pair of sparkly green pants and topped the whole look off with a colourful floral blazer and loose under-shirt.

Somizi Mhlongo has given SA a fashion moment to talk about after heading online to share a few pics. Images: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

, Somgaga was serving looks for days despite his super busy work schedule.

"Gig 2 @012lifestyle 2 more to go," he captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps were really feeling the fun fashion moment and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Zolani31809016 said:

"Sebenza ndoda."

@lohraynnj said:

"Yes you, I am def' here for all that."

@KBmanyobe said:

"O montle gore wena bathong."

@LornsNkatha said:

"Semhle Somgaga."

Halala: Somizi Mhlongo celebrates massive achievement, "Thank you Mzansi"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi has taken to social media to celebrate his massive achievement with Mzansi. The larger-than-life media personality's cookbook has been nominated in the prestigious Gourmand Awards.

The excited reality TV star took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that he has bagged a nomination in world food awards for his book, Dinner at Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef. The star shared a statement from the founder and president of the Gourmand Awards, Edouard Cointreau. Somizi captioned his post:

"My cook book has been nominated in the WORLD FOOD AWARDS ....THANK YOU MZANSI."

In the statement, Cointreau said:

"There's approximately 1% chance to be selected on this Gourmand Awards list."

Mzansi tweeps have taken to SomG's comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate him. Check out some of their comments below:

@CongressCongza wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS are in order my brother..you are growing in leaps and bounds. God bless you."

@Ziprazidone said:

"He banna SomG.... Congratulations. Thokoza... Mama Mary and uBaba Mhlongo are showing off!!"

@Me99364209 commented:

"Yeeeeeeeey. Congratulations Som-Som, soo happy for you."

@NoesayiLukuluba said:

"Congratulations, a nomination is a win. May it come home."

@JimmyJa75006676 added:

"God bless you man and you will conquer every challenge coming your way."

Source: Briefly.co.za