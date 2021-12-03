Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula showed off his dance moves while on a visit to Ivory Coast with President Cyril Ramaphosa

The local hit Jerusalema began to play and Mbalula could not hold back the urge to drop a move or two

His dancing clip was shared numerous times on social media by a number of people, including himself

There is no doubt that music maketh the South African, and even the most well-known names are musically-inclined. The latest person to show off their 'talent' is Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

The minister dropped a few peculiar moves to Master KG and Nomcebo's Jerusalema. Mbalula joined President Cyril Ramaphosa on his visit to Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) when the hit South African tune played.

Journalist and author Qaanitah Hunter shared the video on Twitter where it was reshared by 'Mr Fix' himself, with the caption reading:

"What happens when you hear South African music, Jerusalema played in Cote D’Voire? Well, this."

A video showing Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula dancing has gone viral online. Image: @QaanitahHunter

Source: Twitter

Check Mbalula's skills out below:

Read some of the comments he received below:

@Moyabo11 said:

"I really don't know what we did to deserve this as South Africans."

@_ThabisoMabuza asked:

"As a country, this is our minister vele?!"

@Muslim_Pulisic responded with:

"Even when you dance, you can tell you eat state funeral funds."

@Cleverblack_za also asked:

"You went there to audition for Côte d'Ivoire's 'JikamaJika' or what?"

@PensAndSpears tweeted:

"Nami I'd be crazy if I lived your life."

@LinganiSisa added:

"I am sure your choreographer is Mr bean because woww."

