SA Reacts to Sithelo Shozi's R25k Booking Fee: "Tell Andile Mpisane to Book Her"

South Africans have taken to social media to react to Sithelo Shozi's booking fee of R25 000

Some Mzansi peeps claimed they didn't even know that Andile Mpisane's baby mama is a DJ and even has a song out

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the R25 000 doesn't include flights and accommodation

Mzansi peeps have reacted to Sithelo Shozi's booking fee. They can't believe that it costs R25 000 to book the Durban DJ for a show. The booking fee doesn't include flights and accommodation.

Many people on the timeline claimed they didn't even know that she was a DJ. They said they only know her as Andile Mpisane's baby mama. Sithelo made a name for herself a while back when she dropped Forever featuring Skye Wanda.

The song was popular in some parts of the country, especially KwaZulu-Natal. Peeps took to Twitter to share their views on the stunner's booking fees after entertainment blogger shared the fee on the micro-blogging app.

Some said she deserves the R25 000 while others said the amount is "too much".

@underscoreurb said:

"Sithelo deserves the R25K booking fee..!"

@Kalogo_Mojalefa wrote:

"At this point, y’all are just being haters. Y’all bumped to Forever the whole of 2019 and 2020 kodwa y’all are in the comments questioning her DJing skills. Kahleni boh!"

@Stugzi1 commented:

"Afika nje R25 000."

@TlhogiMoumakwe said:

"Tell Andile Mpisane to book her at the wedding."

@MkhontoKhumalo wrote:

"That's too much for someone rejected by a family and baby daddy."

@Mbilu_Yanga commented:

"Bethuna, has it always been that amount or it's after the wedding incident? So thina, we gonna pay for Mamkhize's decisions."

@motsepe_rems added:

"I thought DJ's rate by hours/minutes they will spend on the deck, some by the number of tracks they will play or the day of the week you want them. Dj Sithelo has a flat rate? Or 25k is just minimum."

Concerned South Africans speculate Shauwn Mkhize arranged Andile Mpisane's marriage

In related news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane and Tamia got hitched at the weekend and some Mzansi peeps suspect MaMkhize arranged the whole marriage because she allegedly doesn't like his baby mama

Many peeps pointed out that Andile looked surprised at his own wedding while his mom was over the moon

Some South Africans suspect that Shauwn Mkhize arranged Andile Mpisane's recent marriage to Tamia Louw. Concerned peeps pointed out that Andile wasn't excited in most of the wedding pics doing the rounds on social media.

Peeps hilariously said MaMkhize looked too excited than her son. They believe that MaMkhize arranged the whole thing because she doesn't like her son's known baby mama, Sithelo Shozi.

