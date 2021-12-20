Benni Mccarthy Destroys Sundowns Unbeaten Record, Social Media Goes Wild

Benni McCarthy has done what many had thought was impossible, he has beaten the Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians have not lost a match this season until they came up against Benni and the AmaZulu FC

The winning goal was scored in the dying minutes of the game and social media has gone absolutely crazy

Benni McCarthy has proven that David can beat Goliath after AmaZulu FC became the first club to break the Mamelodi Sundowns unbeaten record this season.

It took just one goal to stop the Brazilians and only one coach has been able to do it.

Rhulani Mokwena is not happy that Benni McCarthy has upstaged him. Photo credit: @PedroDj16, @bennimccarthy17

Both teams entered the second half without a goal but it was the determination and will to win of the AmaZulu players that tipped the balance.

The winning goal came close to the end of play around the 85th minute. Social media went crazy when the final whistle blew.

Here are some reactions to Benni's victory

@Solphendukaa:

"Benni is a good coach."

@Paseka_Tshani1:

"Sundowns they are going to hear about history again from Rhulani."

@MamajaneJr

"Three coaches against Benni….what a game. PSL teams have been terrorised for too long…it has to end #Sundowns Amazulu Benni."

@Real_neristo:

"Christmas came early this year on the 20th of December... thanks to Amazulu and Benni South Africa is at peace tonight #DStvPrem."

However, others thought Benni's remarks from the sidelines were hilarious

@Thandeka__teez:

"Benni has so much anger, every game his shouting and insulting you."

@superjourno"

"Benni asking the ref “how am I supposed to do my job” "

@WonderMahlobo:

"How am I supposed to do my job with this kind of officiating" Benni Mccarthy

This man in each game is forever trying to defend his plumber certificate"

Royal AM completes Kaizer Chiefs demolition job in 2021, Mzansi reacts

Earlier, Briefly News reported that what was meant to be a revenge mission for Kaizer Chiefs instead ended with pie on the face as they were beaten again by Premier Soccer League upstarts Royal AM.

The club owned by the irrepressible Shauwn 'Mam'Mkhize' Mkhize edged the Amakhosi 1-0 courtesy of a first-half penalty by Victor Letsoalo in Durban. AM had humiliated Chiefs 4-1 at Soccer City in Johannesburg earlier in the season in the DStv Premiership.

Chiefs were already under the pump heading into the clash, reeling from a Covid-19 outbreak within the club that left many key players sidelined this month.

