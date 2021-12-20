Royal AM Completes Kaizer Chiefs Demolition Job in 2021, Mzansi Reacts

Royal AM's unexpected dominance in 2021 was complete with a 1-0 win over the Kaizer Chiefs in Durban

Mam'Mkhize's charges had already hammered the Amakhosi 4-1 earlier in the reverse fixture in Johannesburg

News of the result was meant with lamentations by annoyed Chiefs fans, while rival fans did not miss the opportunity to twist the knife

What was meant to be a revenge mission for Kaizer Chiefs instead ended with pie on the face as they were beaten again by Premier Soccer League upstarts Royal AM.

The club owned by the irrepressible Shauwn 'Mam'Mkhize' Mkhize edged the Amakhosi 1-0 courtesy of a first half penalty by Victor Letsoalo in Durban. AM had humiliated Chiefs 4-1 at Soccer City in Johannesburg earlier in the season in the DStv Premiership.

Royal AM players celebrate after handing Kaizer Chiefs another embarrassing defeat. Image source: royalam_fc/Instagram

Chiefs were already under the pump heading into the clash, reeling from a Covid-19 outbreak within the club that left many key players sidelined this month.

Mzansi social media was a sight, with lamenting Chiefs fans and gleeful rivals.

@DigardoAubrey said:

"Kaizer Chiefs fans were laughing at Pirates for only 2 days Friday and Saturday and then Royal AM came and put them in their place."

@Chris said:

"Arthur Zwane does not inspire hope. Listening to his comment: u win some..u lose some..its part of de game. A Chiefs coach making such statement its criminal. Royal AM is on position 2 because of Chiefs generous donation. No shame at all. In Chiefs quality players sit on de bench."

@PhiwaJr said:

"This got to stop happening every now and then I have a terrible weekend not in the literal sense but as a sports fan. Friday Golden state lost in the NBA. Liverpool drew at Tottenham. Chiefs lost to Royal AM. Then Tampa Bay lost in the NFL ."

@NomaguguSimela2 said:

"That style of play for Chiefs is not working. They invite pressure with those unnecessary back passes. After back pass you allowed the opponent to open spaces and then use long pass for counter attack. But Chiefs use back passes for short passes and lose ball every time in dangerous areas."

@AfrikaDonald said:

"That Orlando Pirates loss to Sundowns has shocked Kaizer Chiefs, that's why Kaizer Chiefs performed poorly against Royal AM. It's a shock, mokgotse waka."

