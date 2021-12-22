The storyline between Akhona and Clive on the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen has been taking centre stage on social media

Clive had an explosive episode over Akhona having a night out with friends, which resulted in him making a major decision about their relationship

Peeps can't look past Akhona being oblivious to Clive's massive red flags and the social media comments show the audience's disapproval

Last night's episode of The Queen ignited a very important conversation on social media. Viewers were analysing Clive's reaction to a disagreement with Akhona and called out his toxic behaviour. The comments flooded in as tweeps compared their thoughts.

‘The Queen’s Akhona and Clive have peeps talking about toxic relationships on social media. Image: @MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

Clive has not been the biggest fan of Georgina and Akhona's friendship and he is making big decisions to show his disapproval. Akhona went out with her friend and came home to a cancelled wedding by her rage-filled partner. The Twitter streets agree that Clive's reaction was a bit rash and that there are definite signs of abuse looming.

@thabiemoleko wrote:

"To cancel a wedding because Akhona was chilling with her friends. Why doesn't Clive say he felt abandoned, not disrespected. To think once upon a time one was in a relationship with someone like Clive."

@chile_eee said:

"Clive is a walking red flag."

@Just_Lungile tweeted:

"Clive wants Akhona to be friends with people he chooses for her if that's not a red flag, then I don't know what it is."

@MsNamzieMol added:

"Akhona should leave this guy… WTF."

TVSA reports that the time for Akhona to make her decision between her bae and her bestie will come much sooner than viewers would expect.

Source: Briefly.co.za